Communication was on target for National Guard military police officers at the Udairi Range

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - Communication was on target for National Guard military police officers deployed with Area Support Group - Kuwait Directorate of Emergency Services, during a specialized pistol/rifle requalification course, October 19, 2020, at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait.



Missouri National Guard Spc. Lauren Cabrera, a Kansas City native and member of the 1139th Military Police Company, says the training facilitated an opportunity to “zero” in marksmanship and interpersonal skills.



"Coming out to the range really helps improve our weapons techniques but you also need to have good communication," Cabrera said. "Everyone here has a different way to shoot or stand. I love when everyone comes together, to share different ways of doing things and find what ways work best for you."



The course not only retested the MP’s proficiency on the M9 pistol and the M4 carbine but honed in on the importance of relaying these capabilities in situations that can be lifesaving.



"You never know what you're going to encounter in the field, you have to be able to communicate on a level that is calm and makes sense," said Cabrera. "It's important to work on these skills, because it's life or death. If we were to encounter another shooter, who is shooting at us, we have to be able to draw fast and take them down with what we can."



Colorado National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Zukowski, watch commander and police security detail noncommissioned officer in charge, humbly imparted 16 years of experience during the qualification, relaying the importance of open dialogue for law enforcement leaders.



"As a leader, what this does for me is seeing my soldiers qualify," says Zukowski. "We are accountable for every round we fire. When we are doing these qualification courses, we can see where our Soldiers are hitting and can go back and help make changes and help enhance their basic pistol marksmanship reinforcing their skills.”



The event incorporated various dynamic weapons handling and firing positions to include; the strong side close and ready, two-handed firing, and the interview stance utilizing both pistol and rifle in stationary and rapid movement drills.



Amidst the high-powered focus for effective marksmanship, remaining engaged with Soldiers by building rapport remained in the leader's sight picture.



"Courses like this enhance Soldiers abilities as a military police officer as well as builds team relations with your partners," says Zukowski. "It also builds confidence with yourself and your teammates."



All Soldiers participating in the course successfully re-qualified to include guardsmen from the 220th Colorado National Military Police Company who joined the 1139th over the three day event.



"We are the emergency responding officers," says Zukowski. "We are there on your worst day. We have to start here working on the fundamentals, building strong communication skills is one of them.”

