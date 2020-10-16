The 355th Security Forces Squadron held a monthly community involved event, ’Coffee with Cops’, on Oct. 16, 2020.



Coffee with Cops is a new way for Davis-Monthan defenders to integrate and connect with the community to help identify problems and potential improvements that will ensure the safety of the base, its Airmen and their families.



“Coffee with cops is a community policing event that we are doing the third Friday of every month,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reilly, 355th SFS defender and event coordinator. “The intent is to open up the lines of communication within the community, to really get involved and identify any on-going issues that we can help with.”



At this event, law enforcement personnel listen to the problems that are occurring to find solutions to the concerns of those who live on and occupy the base.



“We are coming out to a neutral setting in base housing with no gear,” said Airman 1st Class Michael McKinley, 355th SFS defender. “The community can come out and just see a friendly face. A lot of people think if you’re talking to us that you’re in trouble, but that’s not always the case. We are here to help.”



The 355th SFS defends the entire installation, to include critical rescue and attack capabilities, and is responsible for over 11,000 Airmen and their families, as well as a large retiree population.



“Being able to give this tool to squadron leadership helps support our base community, especially in base housing. This helps mitigate any issues that are going on and also helps clear up any miscommunications that might be out there,” said Reilly. “If they ever feel like they’re not being supported, this is a prime opportunity to connect with our leadership.”



Coffee with Cops showcases the commitment of Airmen throughout the 355th SFS to their mission and is part of an ongoing effort to make the installation as secure as possible.

