$4 Million project begins to upgrade NAS Kingsville hanger fire suppression

Photo By Rod Hafemeister | NAS Kingsville officials held an Oct. 13 groundbreaking for a new water pumping station for hanger fire suppression systems. The $4 million project is scheduled to be completed in August 2021. From left: Michael Visser, NASK Fire Inspector; Zarko Ognjenovic, Milton J. Wood Fire Protection CEO; Marcos Castaneda, NASK Deputy Publis Works Officer; Capt. Thomas Korsmo, NASK Commanding Officer; Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Garcia, NASK Public Works Officer and Ensign Skye McNutt, Construction Manager.

NAS Kingsville is replacing an aging fire pumping station with a more modern one to protect the base’s aircraft hangers.

Ensign Sky McNutt, construction manager, said the fire pump house is “a mission critical water pumping station that runs the fire suppression system in the hangars.”

The project will replace an existing pump house and water tank and upgrade two of the three fire pumps to electric. The third new pump will be diesel-powered.

The cost of the project is $3,987,166 and is expected to be completed in August 2021.

A pre-construction meeting and groundbreaking ceremony were held the morning of Oct. 13. Work was scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

According to McNutt, a key design element is the water tank foundation. Due to the clay soil and the heavy load of the 500,000 gallon water tank, the design includes 52 drilled piers, each 50 feet deep and two feet in diameter to prevent settlement of the tank. The foundations will take approximately two months to install.

The new pump house will have a 15 percent smaller footprint than the current one. It includes surrounding grass swales to allow better groundwater infiltration during rain events and help to lessen the demand on the NASK storm water system.

The grass swales work to channel the water runoff from the roof and pavement to natural holding reservoirs instead of storm manholes.

The project contractor is Milton J. Wood Fire Protection Engineering from Jacksonville, Florida, and the designer is “Wood PLC” out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The contractors and Navy officials have been working on the design since November 2019.



(This story first appeared in the Kingsville Record, Oct. 22, 2020)