NCO Induction ceremony emboldens new leaders

Photo By Jean Graves | Sgt. Justis Balance, 204th Military Police Company, receives a copy of the Noncommissioned Officer's Creed and a certificate from retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward M. Keuten and 519th Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Michael P. McTernan during the NCO Induction Ceremony at Bayou Theater on Oct. 15.

FORT POLK, La. — Sixteen newly promoted Soldiers from the 519th Military Police Battalion joined the ranks of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during an induction ceremony at the Bayou Theater on Oct. 15. The ceremonial event is a rite of passage for enlisted Soldiers as they take their place as leaders in their organization.

Guest speaker retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edward M. Keuten discussed the NCO Creed with the audience and challenged them to remain competent, take care of their Soldiers and to keep them informed.

Keuten, former battalion command sergeant major for the 519th, said he was humbled to participate and wanted to reinforce the principals of the NCO Creed with the newly promoted sergeants.

“The most important thing you can do as an NCO in law enforcement and in battle is to complete your mission and to bring all of your Soldiers home,” he said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael P. McTernan, 519th MP Bn command sergeant major, said this was the first induction ceremony the battalion has held in several years. He said it is important to formally recognize NCOs as they progress from Soldiers to leaders.

“The actual promotion from specialist to sergeant is important, but this is a symbolic commemoration that recognizes their transition into the ranks of the NCO Corps,” said McTernan.

During the ceremony, three candles were lit representing values that NCOs uphold. A red candle symbolizes courage and strength, a white one for purity and commitment and a blue candle for valor and pride.

After the candles were lit, Soldiers and NCOs in the audience recited the Soldiers Request. “Treat me with respect; talk to me often; train me,” were pleas from Soldiers to their NCOs during the oration. With each request the NCOs promised to lead, train and respect their Soldiers.

“We will lead you,” inductees responded in unison.

McTernan said reciting the request of the Soldiers’ and the NCOs’ responses to it establishes the divide.

“They were peers, but now they are leaders. The inductees now understand the additional responsibility of having and leading Soldiers. It is extremely important,” he said.

As each NCO’s name was called, they passed through an archway and were congratulated by their first sergeants and presented a certificate from their battalion command sergeant major.

Sgt. Shebrae Riddick, 41st Transportation Company, said it felt good to be recognized publicly. He said he was promoted on April 1 and the ceremony reinforced his commitment and understanding of his responsibilities.

“I will continue to lead, train and mentor my Soldiers,” Riddick said.

Sgt. Mercedes Smith-LaFleur, 258th Military Police Company, said it meant a lot to her to participate in the induction ceremony.

“Tradition is very important for morale in the military, and I am excited to be here”, she said.

Smith-LaFleur was promoted on Mar. 1 and thought the formality of the induction ceremony was meaningful.

“Most of us have been together as Soldiers, and it was nice to celebrate with one another as we move up in rank and join the NCO Corps,” she said.

Lt. Col. Shawn C. Keller, 519th Military Police Battalion Commander, praised each NCO in a receiving line following the ceremony. He said recognizing the advancement of the inductees in an official ceremony is paramount as they advance in their career.

“This induction ceremony is a time honored tradition that should be replicated as often as possible. It represents a transition from a Soldier into a noncommissioned officer,” he said.

“I’m excited for these newly inducted NCOs, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team that I have leading our Soldiers — the sons and daughters of this great nation,” Keller said.

Editor’s note: To learn more about the NCO Induction Ceremony, the Soldier’s request and the NCO response, read Technical Circular 7-22.7, The Noncommissioned Officer Guide, B1-8 at armypubs.army.mil.