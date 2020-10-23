Keeping the flow

Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Water Fuels Systems Maintenance and Pavements and Construction Equipment shops installed a new 8-inch water main spanning more than 1,700 linear feet.

This installation required crossing a major thoroughfare road as well as potions near the largest dual-use airfield in the Department of Defense.



The new water main was necessary to replace the existing line originally installed in the 1940s that deteriorated over the years causing a steady drop in water pressure to the system affecting 1,200 customers.



Through detailed planning and collaborative efforts, this project began in January with a scheduled completion date of April. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, progress was halted due to safety and scheduling conflicts.



Despite the challenges, the team of 17 military and civilian members continued with construction, even adding an additional 500 feet of piping within the last two weeks due to the discovery of further deteriorated sections of piping that needed replacement.



In total, they trenched and excavated the entire 2,100 cubic feet through the busiest traffic corridors on JBPHH, installed 80 sections of 8-inch pipe, 14 new water valves, 4 fire hydrants, and 3 backflow prevention devices.



Most importantly, this project also provided training for Airmen as well as experience with operating heavy equipment such as the Bobcat loader, tamping machinery, pipe rigging, and trenching fundamentals that are key aspects to conducting exterior pipe-fitting work.

