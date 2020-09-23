UCT-TWO Construction Dive Detachment Charlie DEMTAC

A key component of Underwater Construction Team TWO’s (UCT 2) required operating capabilities (ROCs) includes precision demolition on the surface and underwater to support obstacle clearance, channeling, dredging and salvage operations. All ROCs must be trained to be executed within non-permissive, contested, and hostile environments. UCT 2 Construction Diving Detachments (CDDs) require multiple training evolutions to be completed during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”.





CDD CHARLIE (CDD/C) executed their demolition and tactical exercise (DEMTAC) in Sept. 2020 with multiple events in Port Hueneme, Point Mugu, and a capstone event on San Clemente Island, Calif. The successful execution of this training was the result of months of extensive project planning and logistics coordination. CDD/C expended over 1000 pounds of demolition on land and underwater, utilizing electric, non-electric, and shock tube initiating systems. They utilized modern demolition techniques such as shape charges, cratering charges, delays, and tamping. The members of the CDD/C calculated each demolition shot to a specific target with formulas in order to maximize the effectiveness of charges, minimize the blast radius, and ensure safe practices.



In addition to conducting precision demolition operations, CDD/C conducted training and qualification with crew-served weapons and small arms. They utilized the M240B machine gun, the M2A1 machine gun, the M4 carbine, and M9 pistol. All members were certified on both crew-served weapon systems and earned M4 carbine and M9 pistol marksmanship with CAT III qualifications.



Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2), homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. UCT 2 is an ECH V afloat command assigned under administrative control to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and Naval Construction Group ONE (NCG 1) and under the operational control of fleet commanders when Construction DivingDetachments (CDD) are forward deployed. UCT 2 forces are combat ready, mobile forces, specially trained to directly support fleet, joint, coalition, interagency, homeland defense, and contingency operations by carrying out missions across the range of military operations, operating afloat or ashore within the continental United States (CONUS) or outside the continental United States (OCONUS), along the conflict continuum.

