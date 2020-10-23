Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer

789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004

State PAO: CPT Mike Arcovitch (802) 338-3478, BB (802) 734-1677



TAG Release 20-28



Friday, October 23, 2020



Vermont National Guard Soldiers to depart for US Biathlon Pre-World Cup



JERICHO, Vt. – Four Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers will depart next week to represent the U.S. at the Biathlon Pre-World Cup in Austria on November 1.



Vermont Army National Guard Spc.’s Vaclav Cervenka and Sean Doherty of 1st Detachment, Garrison Support Command will join with Spc.’s Deedra Irwin, 86th Troop Command and Leif Nordgren, Army Aviation to begin training after their quarantine is complete in preparation for the first World Cup races in Kontiolahti, Finland, which begin November 28.



“Being able to represent the Vermont National Guard while competing on the world stage in the sport I love is all I could ever ask for,” said Cervenka. “As the youngest athlete to go on this trip I want to prove that I belong there.”



In 2018 Doherty became the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event after placing 3rd in sprint, 2nd in pursuit and 3rd in mass start at the U.S. Biathlon National Championships in Park City, Utah. Both Doherty and Leif represented the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and the 2018 Pyeong-Chang Winter Games.



The Vermont Army National Guard manages the National Guard Biathlon Program out of the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., which is home to one of the oldest Biathlon facilities in the United States. Every year over 160 Soldiers participate in the National Guard Biathlon Program in addition to serving with their assigned units across the country.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, 802.338.3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.





###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:24 Story ID: 381640 Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard Soldiers to depart for US Biathlon Pre-World Cup, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.