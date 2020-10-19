Daughter of WWII Veteran Donates Plasma to NMCP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 19, 2020) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is collecting COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) in an effort to help patients who are sick with COVID-19 fight the virus. Cheryl McClesky, daughter of Alfred Martin Palacios, World War II veteran, visited NMCP to donate plasma, Oct. 19.

Alfred Martin Palacios, of Virginia Beach, joined the United States Navy and trained to join the Seabees and the Naval Combat Demolition Unit. As a member of Naval Combat Demolition Unit 131, Alfred Palacios landed with the first wave of troops on Omaha Beach during the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, France, in World War II.

“I preferred to donate to military because my father was a frogman in World War II,” McClesky said. “He fought in the Battle of Normandy and lost an arm on D-day; he would be so proud of me giving a donation to the armed forces.”

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection. The antibodies present in convalescent plasma are proteins that may help a person fight the coronavirus.

“I decided to donate plasma because since I had COVID-19 I felt as though I was really blessed to have survived,” McClesky said. “I was very sick and it is my duties to be able to help someone else survive.”

