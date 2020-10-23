TSgt Ivan Maldonado Selected as the 130th Air Wing’s October Spotlight.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Ivan Maldonado Selected as 130th Air Wing’s October Spotlight.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    West Virginia National Guard

    TSgt Ivan Maldonado, E-Teams NCOIC, is the 130th Air Wing’s October Spotlight.

    Normally serving with the Aerial Port Squadron of the 130th, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic TSgt Maldonado has been assigned as the state-level emergency management supplies request system (E-Teams) Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for Task Force Sustainment (TF-Sustainment).

    In this role, Maldonado is responsible to ensure that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) order requests from county-level emergency managers, health departments, and additional medical and non-medical facilities and organizations are received, processed, and supplies shipped in a timely fashion. He creates mission orders and pick lists of supplies needed that are fulfilled by warehouse personnel and makes sure those efforts are coordinated with transportation and end-delivery personnel. He then takes that data and incorporates it into daily reports which feed up through the chain of command to state leadership, keeping them abreast of existing stock and deliveries of PPE supplies.

    According to his supervisors, TSgt Maldonado is an integral part of the statewide COVID-19 pandemic supply chain, and they credit him with hard work, accountability, and high motivation.

    “Making sure our medical professionals, first responders, and others out there on the front lines of this pandemic have the right PPE to protect themselves and stay safe is a critical part of our overall response efforts,” said Maldonado. “Being able to play my part and work with all the other TF-Sustainment pros has been an honor and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we have accomplished as a team dedicated to serving West Virginia.”

    Maldonado has served in the West Virginia Air National Guard for 14 years. In his civilian career, he is an Environmental Consultant for Wood Environmental and Infrastructure.

