31st FW accomplishes NATO enhanced Air Policing

Airmen and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participated in NATO enhanced Air Policing mission at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020.

Enhanced Air Policing is part of the Alliance’s assurance measures for eastern allies. The assurance measures provided a continuous military presence and meaningful activity in the eastern part of the Alliance on a rotational basis.

“Enhanced Air Policing means we are here as an additive force to ensure and reassure our NATO Allies as well as bolster a peacetime mission,” said U.S. Air Force Captain John Garrison, 555th Fighter Squadron pilot. “It demonstrates to other countries in the region that NATO is one team, one fight.”

During NATO eAP, Airmen built and maintained unit mission readiness, promoted interoperability with Allies and Partners and demonstrated commitment to the NATO eAP mission.

“We are responsible to provide combat capabilities every day,” said U.S Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pipes, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 555th Aircraft Maintenance unit superintendent. “The importance of NATO enhanced Air Policing is to showcase our readiness and our ability to respond to the threats out there and to keep our nation safe.”

Missions such as NATO eAP provide an opportunity for Airmen to demonstrate comprehensive deterrence and defense through joint and combined interoperability through the strategic, operational and tactical level.

NATO eAP is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation. It required all levels of a squadron to deploy small teams of Airmen and aircraft to hone their skills and when called upon, react to threats in a decisive manner.

“We brought a good mix of experienced and inexperienced,” said Garrison. “We’ve selected a lot of inexperienced [members] where this is their first fighter assignment, both in maintenance and operations. This is their first time in the operational world, and this is a good way to transition and build combat ready patterns.”



Each Airmen played an important role in assuring the presence of U.S. fighter aircraft in Bulgaria, which demonstrated NATO nations working together, maintaining and developing effectiveness at all levels, and sharing risks, burdens and costs.

“The most beneficial piece for our Airmen is knowing they [are a part of] the big picture in the mission,” said Pipes.

NATO enhanced Air Policing provided an opportunity for the 555th FS to build joint and combined interoperability, share tactics, and test the squadron’s ability to respond to a quick reaction alert.

“The Triple Nickel’s participation in NATO enhanced Air Policing has refined our ability to conduct operations in the Black Sea region with our Allied partners, which demonstrates our commitment to the strong relationships that are necessary for peace and stability,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian G. Lewis, 555th FS director of operations. “We have successfully ensured the integrity and security of the Allies’ airspace.”

