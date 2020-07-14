BATTALION LEADS AER EFFORT

CAMP HOVEY, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – Soldiers from 1-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, currently deployed to Korea supporting 2ID/RUCD operations, set a new benchmark for participation during this year’s Army Emergency Relief pledge drive at Camp Hovey, Korea.



The AER is a private nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1942 by the secretary of the war and the Army chief of staff, with the sole mission of helping Soldiers, survivors and family members. Donations from Soldiers are a critical part of AER’s funding and ensure the organization has the resources necessary to help Soldiers in need.



“The Army Emergency Relief funding basically is Soldiers helping Soldiers. They do a campaign every year for Soldiers to donate, and out of these donations, they help Soldiers and their Family members during times of need,” said Sgt. 1st Class Madelyne Rodriguez, the 1-7 FA Battalion AER representative.



This year was especially monumental for the battalion. The 1-7 FAB experienced record participation across the battalion including AER donations from every Soldier in the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery.



“Our battalion donated $10,000, the most out of all the units on post, and 285 Soldiers in our battalion donated,” Rodriguez said. “It also felt amazing because we really got to teach the Soldiers about what the AER was and we watched Soldiers come into themselves to want to help after they learned how their contribution could help fellow Soldiers.”



Since its inception, AER has provided over two billion dollars in support to Soldiers and family members in the form of interest-free loans, grants, and scholarships. The support from AER helps Soldiers overcome financial emergencies without putting their careers or families at risk. Several of the Soldiers donating to the campaign had past experiences where AER assisted them through a tough time.



“We found out my wife needed some extensive dental work, and, unfortunately, our insurance didn’t cover the procedure,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Cox, 1-7 FAB Fire direction NCO. “We had to come up with $20,000 on our own and I didn’t have that lying around in my bank account. My thought was, we just need to get us a loan but my wife mentioned that I should try the program I donate to every year which was AER. So I called and I was surprised when the AER representative told me they could help.”

While applying for an AER loan may not be every Soldier’s first thought and may not always be possible, AER has developed streamline processes specially designed to help Soldiers, their primary customers.



“I went through the process with the reps and they were extremely helpful and very nice on the phone,” said Cox. “They helped us out on how things needed to be worded for the loan and surprisingly enough, it actually got approved. It came back super quick. I received the loan and a grant.”



To senior leadership, AER is an indispensable tool for the Army. AER fills a necessary role by providing support to Soldiers in a timely and efficient way.



“I think it's one of those programs that will be enduring in the Army just because it is one of those programs that helps Soldiers when they need it,” said 1st Sgt. Joshua Sandlin, HHB, 1-7 FAB first sergeant. “It's important that people understand that one day they may need it themselves so it's important to donate to the fund so it doesn't ever go away.”



Donations to AER are tax deductible and can be made with a personal check, allotment, cash, credit or debit card. The program also provides scholarships for military spouses and children. For more information about AER, contact your unit’s AER representative or Army Community Services.



STORY BY

STAFF SGT. SIMON MCTIZIC

2/1 ID PUBLIC AFFAIRS

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.23.2020 01:30 Story ID: 381593 Location: CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BATTALION LEADS AER EFFORT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.