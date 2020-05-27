DAGGER BRIGADE SOLDIERS ADAPT AND TRAIN

CAMP HOVEY, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operators with the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted a proficiency exercise with the RQ-7 Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System at the G-228 airfield.



The Shadow Tactical UAS provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and force protection for the brigade combat team in near-real-time during day, night, and limited adverse weather conditions. It is necessary to regularly train flight and maintenance operations on the Shadow TUAS by going through the steps for launching and flying the unmanned aerial vehicle in order to maintain readiness within the platoon.



“I’m constantly learning, and for the past week, it has been movement every day in a tactical convoy out to G-228,” said 1st Lt. Natalie Snyder, UAS platoon leader, 82nd Eng. Bn. “We try to put up one to two birds during a flight window because we have limited airspace. We're able to fly around and check out the perimeter that we have.”



The 2nd ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. is based out of Fort Riley, Kansas, but is currently on a rotation to the Republic of Korea. As the Soldiers train, they have had to adapt to their new environment. The mountainous terrain within the Republic of Korea presents numerous challenges that the Soldiers must overcome to accomplish their mission.



“Runways are longer in Fort Riley,” said Spc. Dereck Vhagan, an unmanned aircraft systems repairer, 82nd Eng. Bn. “We can only land in one direction here. Usually if a bird is coming in, off the runway or something, we have a longer period of time to call it off or wave off. So they can go back up and turn around and try to land better. Here in Korea we have to call it within 400 feet and at Riley we had until 200 feet.”



While the task of flying and landing the aircraft requires precise execution, maintenance is equally important to mission success. As part of flight operations, the platoon’s maintainers conduct detailed checks of the equipment.



“This is a use or lose job, if they don't get in there and actually have hands on it, they'll forget small things, and attention to detail is the most important thing to them.” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Armer, UAS platoon sergeant, 82nd Eng. Bn. “They have to take this thing [TUAS] apart and put it back together and make sure that everything functions properly, every time they touch this equipment.”



The proficiency exercise has been difficult. For the past two weeks, Soldiers in the platoon have been tested on every aspect of maintaining, launching, and controlling the Shadow TUAS, but it has not been without reward.



“I love this training,” said Spc. Vhagan. “I like doing any kind of mechanical work where I actually use my hands instead of doing paperwork. It’s fun having all your friends, your battle buddies, around you and making sure everything's a good oiled machine, working together to achieve the mission.”



STORY AND PHOTOS BY

STAFF SGT. SIMON P. MCTIZIC

2/1 ID PUBLIC AFFAIRS



