Travis Civic Leader, honored with prestigious award

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Ms. Sandy Person, U.S. Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, reacts after receiving the Tampa Bay Trophy, Oct. 22, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The award is presented by the Tampa Defense Alliances to honor a civilian for their distinguished service and contributions to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Sandy Person, U.S Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, received the Tampa Bay Trophy Oct. 22, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California.



The award was presented by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, which recognizes distinguished civic leaders who go above and beyond to serve the military community.



“Winning this award is an incredible honor,” Person said. “I’m so inspired to be part of such an amazing group of individuals who dedicate, sacrifice, and give their lives to serve the men and women of the Air Force.”



As an Air Force civic leader, Person works alongside the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, which allowed her to shine light on numerous community-support issues to enhance military families’ quality of life. Her contributions improved affordable housing, military spouse license reciprocity between states and quality education for frequently transferring military families as well as a host of other topics affecting Airmen and their families.



During the presentation, the citation lauded Person, “Ms. Person provided exemplary energy, compassion and sustained, enduring service to the men and women who provide our nation’s critical global mobility capability.”



Person also played a pivotal role in forming the California Defense Alliance, where she continued to lobby for all uniformed services at state and national levels.



“We all feel good when we help each other, and the truth is we’re all in this together.” Sandy said. “One silver lining from COVID-19 is we are valuing our relationships more, because we don’t get to take them for granted anymore.”



As the longest-serving “Golden Bear,” the highest recognition bestowed upon Travis’ most distinguished civic leaders, Person consistently supports mission readiness. In fact, she led community efforts with the installation’s Phoenix Spark Innovation team during the rise of COVID-19.



The citation continues: “She championed a “West Coast Innovation Center” that partnered Silicon Valley companies with the Travis Air Force Base innovation program … allowing the Air Force’s largest regional hospital to continue operations.”



Her contribution resulted in the purchase of 16 new 3D printers which were used to produce personal protective equipment, the essential components to sustaining on-going operations at David Grant USAF Medical Center.



“I hope that my legacy inspires,” Sandy said. “The truth is we can all do better, we can all share, and we can all find our unique way of bringing that gift and that commitment to the men and women who serve.”