JBSA-Fort Sam Houston hosts National Night Out with ceremony, motorcade

By David DeKunder | 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Joint Base San Antonio leaders observed National Night Out by urging installation members to help their neighbors in fighting crime and keeping their communities safe during a ceremony at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Oct. 6.



The ceremony was held in the rear parking lot of the 502nd Security Forces Squadron building at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, with audience members physical distancing by staying in or standing in front of their vehicles.



National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event observed annually in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada, and at military bases worldwide. The event started 35 years ago and brings law enforcement officers and community members, including civic and neighborhood watch groups, together to promote partnerships in keeping communities safe from crime.



Lt. Steven Dews, 502nd SFS police supervisor and public affairs officer, organized the event and was master of ceremonies. The event included remarks by Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, JBSA and 502d Air Base Wing commander, and Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Navy Medicine Education, Training & Logistics Command commander, as well as a proclamation signed by both Miller and Kuehner and a vehicle parade.



In her remarks, Miller said a strong relationship between law enforcement and JBSA residents is vital in building strong, resilient communities, especially now.



“We must enhance relationships and partnerships during a time when discord and a worldwide pandemic have isolated communities from one another,” Miller said. “We must build positive interactions with residents and those charged to protect them. All residents of Joint Base San Antonio housing areas play a vital role in the safety of our community. Working together, we can and will reduce crime and eliminate drug use and violence throughout our entire installation.”



After the ceremony ended, Dews and Miller led a procession of 20 vehicles in a motorcade that went through the residential housing areas of JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, with residents showing their support by lining up along the parade route.



Dews said the National Night Out event was a success.



“There was a huge turnout of residents, along with pets, in their respective housing areas,” he said. “There were a lot of kids waving very enthusiastically along the parade route, and there were a lot of residents with poster boards in support of the National Night Out.”



Dews said the one message he wants JBSA members to take away from National Night Out is that they can depend on law enforcement officers to be there for them.



“I wanted them to know if they have to contact us... don’t be afraid,” he said. “When you see something negative going on in your area, say something. Speak up if you see suspicious activity.”

