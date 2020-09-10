502d ABW commander unveils wing’s new Lines of Effort

By C Arce | 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, addressed base personnel with the wing’s new Lines of Effort and vision Sept. 28 at her first commander’s call at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



“My vision is super easy,” Miller said. “We’re going to be the best installation in the Department of Defense.”



Along with her senior enlisted advisor and command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, Miller talked about the direction of their command. She explained her philosophy based on a wing that provides customer service and support to 266 mission partners:



Know your job better than anyone else.

Be willing to make a decision.

Communicate (up to your supervisors), communicate (to your subordinates) and communicate (across your peer group).

You live with the standards you accept -- values, respect and professional work environment.

It’s okay to have fun at work.

“The basis of maintaining and further developing our wing’s success is prioritizing clear communication and quality customer service,” Miller said. “This starts with Security Forces members greeting people at the gate to the support services we provide every day. Communication and customer service are the bedrocks of our Lines of Effort and span throughout them.”



Next, Miller discussed the wing’s new LOEs:



Culture: The wing is working on the next step of what it means to be in the 502d ABW. Wing identity is instrumental in defining purpose in the pursuit of becoming the best installation in the DOD.

People: Taking care of personnel and mission partners is essential.

Process: It is critical for the wing to have data-driven processes, so installation support and services are provided in standardized ways regardless of the installation people are visiting.

Snider followed up to encourage base personnel that despite the pandemic, the wing’s mission remains the same, and they will keep working hard as one team.



“We are here now at this moment,” Snider said. “We are on watch. We have a job to do … and it’s an honor to serve with you.”



Miller ended the event by thanking the mission partners and members of the 502d ABW for being the forefront of their wing and mission.



“This is a great mission that we have here,” Miller said. “We have great partners that we support … I want to thank everyone for what you do every single day. It’s difficult here, and I value what you do.”

