Eye Discharge on Newborns

Dr. Eva Ewers, a pediatrician at Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, demonstrates a home remedy for eye discharge in newborns. No need to purchase over-the-counter ointments or medications. Eye discharge is a common condition among newborns who are still developing tear ducts to drain through the nose.



If the discharge is thick and looks like puss, and recurs five minutes after cleaning the area, or the white of the eye appears red, or the whole eye is red and swollen, make an appointment to see your family provider.



If you are not sure about your baby's condition and wondering if it warrants an appointment, take an image of the eye and send it to your IACH medical team via secure messaging (link below). A member of your medical team will let you know if it something that requires medical attention.

