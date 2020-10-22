Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eye Discharge on Newborns

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Story by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Dr. Eva Ewers, a pediatrician at Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, demonstrates a home remedy for eye discharge in newborns. No need to purchase over-the-counter ointments or medications. Eye discharge is a common condition among newborns who are still developing tear ducts to drain through the nose.

    If the discharge is thick and looks like puss, and recurs five minutes after cleaning the area, or the white of the eye appears red, or the whole eye is red and swollen, make an appointment to see your family provider.

    If you are not sure about your baby's condition and wondering if it warrants an appointment, take an image of the eye and send it to your IACH medical team via secure messaging (link below). A member of your medical team will let you know if it something that requires medical attention.

