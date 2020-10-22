Courtesy Photo | 201020-N-NB178-1016 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 20, 2020) Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201020-N-NB178-1016 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 20, 2020) Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Command Master Chief Thaddeus Wright, left, gives Fleet Master Chief Richard P. O’Rawe a tour of ship spaces. PCU John F. Kennedy has been under construction in Newport News since 2015 and is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyrell K. Morris) see less | View Image Page

PCU JFK Hosts Fleet and Force Master Chiefs

MC2 Tyrell Morris

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The top enlisted Sailors from U.S. Fleet Forces and Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic visited Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 20.

Fleet Master Chief Richard P. O’Rawe and Force Master Chief Huben L. Phillips spent the morning talking with Sailors and touring the ship. They spoke with Sailors about uniform changes, physical readiness test (PRT) updates, deployment lengths, and mental health.



“It keeps me up at night wondering if I am doing everything I can to ensure that I am leaving behind the world’s greatest Navy for the generations to follow,” said O’Rawe.



Fleet Master Chief spoke about changes coming to evaluations and promotion boards in the near future.

“We want our Sailors to be well-rounded, involved in the community, and taking college classes, but we as a Navy put too much emphasis on those things instead of how well Sailors are performing in the jobs that we pay them to do,” said O’Rawe. “We want to shift our focus and emphasis back to how well you perform in your rating.”



PCU John F. Kennedy Command Master Chief Thaddeus Wright escorted the senior leaders around the aircraft carrier and took them to look at the Reactor Department spaces. There, they spoke with Sailors on the deck plates.



When asked about continuous process improvement throughout the fleet, O’Rawe reflected on the need to rely on the expertise of the petty officers serving on the deck plates.

“It’s important that we empower our leaders on the petty officer level to recognize problems early and have the confidence to bring them up to senior leadership.”



PCU John F. Kennedy has been under construction in Newport News since 2015 and is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.



