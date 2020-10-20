PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft, intercepted two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighter aircraft late Monday evening.



NORAD also positively identified a Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft supporting the intercepted aircraft which loitered within the ADIZ for approximately 1.5 hours and came within 30 nautical miles of Alaskan shores. All Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.



“NORAD forces remain on alert 24/7/365 to respond to potential threats to Canada and the United States,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander NORAD. “The agility and readiness of our personnel ensures we are successful in addressing potential aerospace threats with the appropriate response at the right time.”



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. The identification and monitoring of aircraft entering a U.S. or Canadian ADIZ demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.



Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America. NORAD is a binational command focused on the defense of both the U.S. and Canada. The response to potential aerospace threats does not distinguish between the two nations, and draws on forces from both countries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.22.2020 13:27 Story ID: 381532 Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft entering Air Defense Identification Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.