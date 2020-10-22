Soldier Recovery Unit moves weekly game group online

Courtesy Photo | The Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldier Recovery Unit started an online...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldier Recovery Unit started an online Gaming Happy Hour when social distancing made it impossible for Soldiers to play board games together. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic made social distancing part of the new normal, but certain activities, like playing board games, don’t conform easily to such requirements. One adaptive reconditioning unit in Texas developed a creative solution so Soldiers didn’t have to pause their play.



AR is a part of the Army Recovery Care Program that helps Soldiers improve their wellbeing and achieve goals through sports and activities.



Prior to the pandemic, a group of Soldiers at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldier Recovery Unit met weekly to play board games. In March, their AR program found a way that they could continue while practicing social distancing: online gaming. They call it Gaming Happy Hour and it’s held twice a week.



“Most Soldiers have stated that they are avid gamers and this is a great way to keep social distancing but still be able to socialize with friends online,” said Adaptive Reconditioning Support Specialist Angel Flores.



Flores hosts Gaming Happy Hour, during which the Soldiers play a multiplatform game online. Once they log in, they can invite fellow SRU members to play games that last roughly 20 minutes. While the games load, he shares information about upcoming activities and encourages players to invite others.



“They have a headset with a microphone and they are able to talk to each other,” Flores said. “That’s the best part of this game ¬— not only are they playing, but they are able to interact and communicate.”



When Spc. Anthony Gutierrez first arrived at JBSA, he stayed to himself. Time passed, and he felt he should get to know his fellow Soldiers at the SRU. The weekly gaming sessions let him socialize, relax and have fun all at once.



“I think it maintains that camaraderie that people have in the Army,” Gutierrez said.



For Flores, it’s a good way to relate to Soldiers who grew up gaming and continue to game as adults. It’s something he can talk to them about outside of Gaming Happy Hour. However, he isn’t the only cadre member logging in; Dr. Benjamin Fogel, doctor of physical therapy and adaptive reconditioning program lead, plays as well. It’s an opportunity for him to communicate and build relationships.



“It’s nice that Angel and Dr. Fogel play with us,” Gutierrez said. “I think that’s cool.”



Following a decrease in social distancing restrictions, the intent of the program will be to set up gaming tournaments and times for Soldiers to come together in person to compete and continue to grow the gaming community, Fogel said.



“Healing can take place in so many different ways, and this is just one of the ways we are facilitating it,” he said.



The Army Warrior Care and Transition Program is now the Army Recovery Care Program. Although the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to provide quality complex case management to the Army's wounded, ill and injured Soldiers.