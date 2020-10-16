AMCOM G-2 outlines procedures for RFID card issuance

Courtesy Photo | AMCOM G-2 will issue RFID cards to employees as to facilitate entry into Redstone...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | AMCOM G-2 will issue RFID cards to employees as to facilitate entry into Redstone Arsenal. Those who currently require routine access to RSA can receive a card now; others will receive them as they come back during the phased return to work. see less | View Image Page

Redstone Arsenal is phasing in a process to allow nonstop entry into the installation for authorized personnel.



Oct. 1 marked the start of Redstone Arsenal’s radio-frequency identification pilot program for Department of Defense civilians and active-duty military. Contractors – even those who possess common access cards – are currently ineligible for RFID cards.



All U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command personnel will be required to acknowledge receipt and understanding of the requirements of the RFID card by signing for the cards in the AMCOM G-2 office.



While the RFID cards will ultimately be issued to all eligible, not all AMCOM employees will receive one now. The cards are specific to an individual and cannot be shared; they also must be returned to AMCOM G-2 upon retirement, transfer or other separation from the organization. Common Access Cards or other suitable identification is still sufficient to enter the installation until an RFID card has been issued.



New RFID cards must be activated and registered before use via one of three means:

• AIE website at https://pass.aie.army.mil/rsa

• Self-service kiosk located at the RSA Gate 9 Visitors Center

• In-person by drawing a number inside the RSA Gate 9 Visitors Center



Though touted as a means of nonstop entry onto RSA, gate guards will still man the gates and be on hand for any necessary assistance with the process. Drivers should also lower the driver’s window so guards can verify identity.



Once in receipt of the activated/registered card, RFID card holders will enter specified lanes at Gates 1, 7 and 9 at three to five mph while maintaining at least two car lengths between other vehicles in line. Drivers will need to hold the RFID card up to the windshield so it is visible to the overhead scanner and will proceed when the red X turns into a green arrow. If the green arrow does not appear, a guard will provide further direction.



RSA personnel with RFID cards are highly encouraged to use the RFID lanes and allow others to use the alternate lanes.



Employees who regularly access AMCOM facilities or who are required to access the installation for frequent meetings can sign for a card at the AMCOM G-2 office Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The office is in the Sparkman Center, Building 5300, room 5170. Those who are on 100% telework will be issued their cards during whatever phase in which they physically return to work.



Anyone who visits the AMCOM G-2 will need to ring the doorbell for entry and wear a cloth face covering – no exceptions.



For questions or additional information about obtaining RFID cards, AMCOM personnel can contact AMCOM G-2 Security & Operations Division Chief Susan Herring at 256-842-6552.