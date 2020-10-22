Safety officials urge motorcyclists to remain vigilant

Fort Jackson safety officials are cautioning motorcycle riders to continue to stay vigilant.



Ron Ross, safety manager with the Installation Safety Office, said “as more and more motorcyclists take to the open road during the cooler fall weather, it’s important to remember challenges autumn presents for riders.”



Those challenges include:



Daylight and good visibility are dwindling.



Wet leaves and grass clippings on the road combined with precipitation, create the most dangerous road conditions.



Cooler weather causes riders to bundle up, which can restrict normal head and neck movements as well as altering accustomed weight distribution.



Deer and other wildlife are more active as they search for food and prepare for the winter.



Drastic drops in temperature often cause tire pressure to reduce.



Ross referred to a recent Safety Gram, about a specialist assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas who recently suffered fatal injuries when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle that ran a red light. The Soldier was wearing all required personal protective equipment but was counseled by the unit commander not to ride, and was not authorized to ride a motorcycle. He did not complete the required Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider Course (BRC-I). Alcohol involvement is unknown at this time. The mishap is still under investigation.



Since 2016, the Army loses on average 28 Soldiers a year to motorcycle mishaps. This was the 22nd motorcycle fatality of fiscal year 20, which is below the number of fatalities for the same time period the previous year.



Ross added Fort Jackson offers many classes and opportunities to help riders become safer and more familiar with their motorcycle. The Basic Rider Course, the most requested course, is given three to four times a month. There is also the Experience Rider Course as well as the Sport Bike Course, which helps riders hone their skills. Many units also participate in the Motorcycle Mentorship Program, which pairs more experienced riders with junior riders so that they can learn and become more skilled at riding.

