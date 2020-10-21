Veterans Day: A call for Action

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to recognize the end of World War I and honor WWI veterans. In 1954 Congress and President Eisenhower renamed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars and to urge American citizens to honor those who served our country. President Eisenhower said, “On that day let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly,” and he urged Americans to “reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.” How can we fulfill this challenge from President Eisenhower? It is this author’s contention that Veterans Day should serve as a personal call to action for each of us, and there are several ways to act on Veterans Day: one can volunteer to serve in one of many veteran service organizations at the local, state, or national level; one may also honor veterans by serving selflessly within one’s community in any capacity where there is a need, and finally, one can simply call or visit a veteran friend to reconnect.



Amidst the current pandemic, disruption to our normal lives, and the high number of service member and veteran suicides – simply calling or visiting a veteran friend to reconnect may arguably be the most important action one can take on this Veterans Day. I challenge each reader to call or visit a veteran friend on November 11th this year. Do not send them a text message or place a post on social media – call them personally and speak with them. If feasible, then visit them in-person. If you are yourself a veteran, then reconnect with an old friend with whom you previously served, but from whom you have drifted away – either because of time or distance or both; reconnect with them and recall your time in service together. Hear their voice again and learn about what they are doing now. Tell them about your family and what you are doing. If nothing else, talk about your previous time together and those friends you have in common. Dedicate the time on November 11th and reconnect.



Last week I read a poignant social media post from a fellow veteran who posted in honor of his veteran friend who had committed suicide, “How can you express to someone the impact they had on your life? The role they played in shaping you in a career field and how much you looked up to them once they are gone? I wish I had said more. I wish I had done more. I wish we had spoken more often. I wish that we had not drifted apart over the years. I wish I would have reached out every time I thought of you.”



My challenge to each reader is simple. On this Veterans Day and every Veterans Day hereafter – call at least one veteran friend with whom you have drifted apart. Reconnect. Speak to them. Catch up on one another’s lives. Tell them how much they mean to you and how they helped make you into the man or woman you are today. Tell them thank you. Tell them, “I love you.” Your words and actions will mean more to them than you know. It might even save a life.



Act and reconnect on November 11th.



From our Air Cav family to yours, Happy Veterans Day to each of you, and God bless the United States of America.

