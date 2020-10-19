MEDCoE hosts Brazilian Delegation

Courtesy Photo | Mr. J.M. Harmon III provides Maj Gen Miranda Filho a briefing on the MEDCoE and future...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. J.M. Harmon III provides Maj Gen Miranda Filho a briefing on the MEDCoE and future education and training opportunities between the two countries. Photo by Mike Gray, MEDCiE. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas –The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence hosted a Brazilian delegation visit JBSA as part of a larger visit to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, hosted by U.S Army South from October 19-23.



The visiting delegation led by Maj Gen Miranda Filho, Brazilian Deputy Chief of Staff, was accompanied to the MEDCoE by the Maj Gen Valeriano de Faria Alcides, ARSOUTH, Deputy Commanding General for Interoperability.



Mr. J.M. Harmon III, MEDCoE Deputy to the Commanding General, hosted the MEDCoE portion of the Delegation’s visit which included command and international programs overview briefs.



During the visit there was a lot of questions and discussion about future education and training opportunities between the two countries and efforts to further develop the growing partnership.



In the past, MEDCoE has hosted dozens of Brazilian medical specialty students in a variety of leadership and medical education courses like the Medical Strategic Leadership Program, Advanced Trauma Life Support, Principles of Military Preventive Medicine, Combat Casualty Care, and Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support.



The next group of Brazilian International Military Students, or IMS, are scheduled February 2020. In a typical year, MEDCoE hosts over 200 IMS from 54 different allied and partner nations. Over 80 of the nearly 400 courses taught at the school are also available through these international partnerships.



To learn more about partnership opportunities with the MEDCoE, visit http://medcoe.army.mil.