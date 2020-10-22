NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic receives 2020 Summit Award by N.C. Military Business Center

Photo By David Todd | 201009-N-ST310-004 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 9, 2020) Naval Facilities Engineering Command...... read more read more Photo By David Todd | 201009-N-ST310-004 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 9, 2020) Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic was awarded the 2020 North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) Summit Award, Oct. 9, in recognition of exceptional service, meritorious achievement and conspicuous innovation in federal construction, infrastructure, energy and environmental marketplace in support of Hurricane Florence Recovery efforts in North Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released) see less | View Image Page

By David Todd, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic was announced as this year’s recipient of the North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) 2020 Summit Award as part of the 2020 Southeast Region Federal Construction, Infrastructure and Environmental Summit, Oct. 21-22.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Summit was held virtually this year. Keynote speakers included: Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, the deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic; and Col. Jason Kelly, the commander of South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



During the two-day event, the Summit was fortunate to bring together more than 800 representatives, including military entities, federal agencies, general and specialty contractors, designers, and construction suppliers within the Southeast Region. Despite the virtual format, there were still ample opportunities for networking between military, state, federal and industry participants.



“For many years, NAVFAC MIDLANT has been a tremendous partner of contractors, designers, suppliers and other infrastructure business, military and the NCMBC in North Carolina,” said Scott Dorney, the executive director for NCMBC. “NCMBC has had the pleasure to work with NAVFAC MIDLANT since 2005, which means we have navigated together through milestones including ‘Grow the Force,’ sequestration, and now Hurricane Florence Recovery.”



Capt. Tres Meek, the commanding officer for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic and Cmdr. Micah Kiletico, the assistant operations officer (U.S. Marine Corps AOPS) for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic accepted the award, Oct. 9, on behalf of the command in recognition of exceptional service, meritorious achievement and conspicuous innovation in federal construction, infrastructure, energy and environmental marketplace in support of Hurricane Florence Recovery efforts in North Carolina (NC).



The award was presented at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic headquarters in Norfolk by Dorney on behalf of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), the NCMBC, and the NC Defense Technology Transition Office, which was the co-host of this year’s Summit.



In 2020, despite facing a global COVID-19 pandemic, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic surpassed expectations in the state of NC by awarding a multiple award construction contact (MACC) with five contractors and a $975 million ceiling; awarding a $240 million mechanical MACC with four awardees; for work accomplished on all MACCs and stand-alone contracts at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point (primarily roofing and general construction); execution of $1.2 billion in Hurricane Florence Recovery (HFR) repair construction at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point; and awarding seven packages with more than 30 projects totaling nearly $1.7 billion in HFR replacement construction at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point.



Executing these projects in an austere environment not only highlighted NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s inherent drive to develop, compete and award large-scale programs, it also showed a commitment to working with industry and local communities within the state of NC to improve and meet the needs of the warfighter.



In addition to the accomplishments, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic kept open communication for the selection process, communicated with the local government to ensure a maximum opportunity was afforded to small businesses, and ensured adequate logistical support was available for contractors during project execution.



“This was a massive team effort from all of our stakeholders, including multiple echelons up and down the chain of command and multiple government agencies,” said Kiletico in recognition of receiving the award. “This also could not have been possible without our contracting partners in the Architect-Engineer and construction contractor communities throughout the entire process. The team has a lot of work in front of us and we look forward to much more success in the near future.”



Meek echoed Kiletico in saying, “Over the last 15 years, MIDLANT has been an awesome partner in North Carolina, and continue to do so … on behalf of the entire MIDLANT staff, we are very excited to receive this award today.”



The NCMBC is a statewide business development and technology transition entity of the NC Community College System, headquartered at Fayetteville Technical Community College. The mission of the NCMBC is to leverage military and other federal business opportunities to expand the economy, grow jobs and improve quality of life in NC. NCMBC’s primary goal is to increase federal revenues for businesses in NC.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from Georgia to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region's facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



