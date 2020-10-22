NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards Engineer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, Bahrain (Oct. 21, 2020) Lt. Erik Snodgrass, a New...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, Bahrain (Oct. 21, 2020) Lt. Erik Snodgrass, a New London, Connecticut native, assigned to the Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain, receives the 2021 Military Engineer of the Year. As the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division head at the ISA Air Base for PWD Bahrain, Snodgrass leads 26 engineers, planners and contract specialist in managing a $107 million in facilities maintenance and service contracts that support 21 tenant commands. see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Kilian awarded the 2021 Military Engineer of the Year to Lt. Erik Snodgrass, assigned to the Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain, and the 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year to Trevor Krajewski, assigned to the Public Works Department Rota.



“Our two awardees are located across two different U.S. Naval Fleets, yet they both exemplify how NAVFAC EURAFCENT directly supports the Warfighter in the Great Power Competition,” said Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “From modifying Base Operating Support contracts in response to COVID-19 in Bahrain to completing high visibility projects impacting the Aerial Port of Debarkation (APOD) for the European theater in Rota, these engineers are taking care of our Military members and furthering the Navy’s capability at the same time. Their determination, innovation and team work practically wrote the award itself.”



Snodgrass, a New London, Connecticut native, is the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division head at the ISA Air Base for PWD Bahrain. There, he leads 26 engineers, planners and contract specialist in managing a $107 million in facilities maintenance and service contracts that support 21 tenant commands.



“I cannot point to one project that aided in my selection for this award,” said Snodgrass. “It is the culmination of a combined team effort over the last year that likely helped. It has been a difficult year with staffing shortages and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



While faced with these difficulties, the team was able to continue the mission, said Snodgrass.



Krajewski, from Kailua, Hawaii, was awarded for assisting with a variety of projects across NAVSTA Rota that enhanced the quality of life for residents and improved effectiveness for tenant commands. For example he worked directly with Seabees on the construction of Tow Way Road, Enriquez Road lighting and Military Working Dog projects.



Additionally, he coordinated with stakeholders to develop and improve a map flowchart and policy for Utility Outages and Road closures.



“I don't know if there is a single project but more a culmination of years of hard work and effort to finish projects, improve our office, improve myself, and teach my peers and Seabees ways to better members of our organization,” said Krajewski.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT is a premier organization that demonstrates the highest level of performance through exemplary character, preparedness and disciplined execution.



