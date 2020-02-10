Silver Arrow: Latvia and Wings of Destiny, Hand-in-Hand

Photo By Spc. Beverly Roche | Soldiers with the Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade receive a casualty from a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Beverly Roche | Soldiers with the Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade receive a casualty from a MEDEVAC UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Wings of Destiny), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during field exercise Silver Arrow, Sept. 30, 2020, Adazi, Latvia. Silver Arrow is a week-long exercise held in Latvia that joins Canadian, Estonian, Latvian, Polish and U.S. armed forces to develop relationships and leverage allied and partner nation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Beverly Roche, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page

ILLESHEIM, Germany – The U.S. Army’s 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Wings of Destiny), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in Silver Arrow in Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 26 – Oct. 2.



Silver Arrow is a weeklong exercise that joins Canadian, Estonian, Latvian, Polish and U.S. armed forces to develop relationships and increase interoperability and lethality between allied and partner nations.

Nearly 150 Wings of Destiny Soldiers from the battalion, nicknamed Task Force Eagle Assault, trained alongside the Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade by providing aerial offense, defense and logistic support during a simulated battle.



While in Latvia, the aviators enabled partner forces and conducted air assault, movement, aerial casualty evacuation and tactical medical evacuation training.



“The Wings of Destiny are looking great in Latvia,” said Col. Travis Habhab, 101st CAB commander. “We are excited to work beside our Latvian counterparts during Silver Arrow. This exercise gives us the opportunity to provide and assist aerial support while maintaining the readiness we need to fight and win anywhere, anytime.”



Silver Arrow falls into the Latvian training cycle Namejs 2020 and Atlantic Resolve, a joint force initiative headed by the U.S. It is meant to hone the interoperability between the U.S. and its allies and partners while simultaneously deterring hostile actions from other countries. Exercises like these demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and peace and stability in the region.



While training in Latvia, the Wings of Destiny Soldiers got the chance to learn about tactics, techniques, and local culture from their European counterparts.



“To our Latvian brothers and sisters, thank you for the invitation and allowing us the opportunity to participate in this exercise,” said Lt. Col. Jesse Blanton, 5-101 commander. “We’ve learned a lot, made some new friends and developed better relationships. I look forward to all of us working together in the future.”



The Wings of Destiny help to provide steadfast regional stability and security to the NATO Alliance, while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities and fostering trust.



Readiness remains the 101st CAB’s top priority and force health protection enables readiness.This readiness includes adapting to a COVID-19 environment to continue operations and increased preventative health measures. The 101st CAB is minimizing the risk of transmission by first screening and testing all personnel, implementing strict monitoring and employing frequent hand-washing and sanitation.