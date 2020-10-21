Courtesy translation: Mainz reaches incidence level of 85 and announces additional measures

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Mainz... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Mainz see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Mainz, 21 OCT 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



MAINZ, Germany -- Dr. Eckart Lensch: "It’s in our hands now". The number of persons allowed at events and private events is further reduced - masks are now mandatory in secondary schools after the end of the school break.



Press release of the state capital Mainz: Further changes with regard to continued increase in corona infection numbers.



The current infection numbers in Mainz have reached 35 new infections yesterday – a very high figure. The situation in Mainz thus remains tense: the 7-day incidence - hence the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week - in the state capital is currently 85 and thus reaches a record level.



The city’s administrative staff met today under the leadership of Dr. Eckart Lensch, the social secretary, and with the participation of the health department. Due to the continuing increase in the number of infections, additional measures were adopted to protect the population against coronavirus infections, which accompany the current regulations of the Corona Control Ordinance of the State of Rheinland-Pfalz (CoBeLVO).



The Corona warning light for Mainz has been on "Danger Level Red" in Mainz since 13 October 2020. The "Corona Warning and Action Plan Rheinland-Pfalz" recommends that this level be reached when the 7-day incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded. Since Mainz has passed the 50 incidence threshold – which is currently 85 in Mainz - it can be assumed that the number of cases is likely to remain at a high level in the next few days and thus is well above this warning value. The administrative staff of the state capital Mainz has decided today to add a few further steps to the restrictions and measures that have been in effect so far. In this way, possible sources for infections are to be further reduced.



Social Affairs Secretary Dr. Eckart Lensch, who currently heads the administrative staff, emphasizes: "The infection situation remains tense. We remain at a very high infection level. The situation must therefore continue to be described as very serious. We must counteract the dynamic infection situation with further measures, which will be put into effect at midnight tonight.



After analyzing the prevailing situation, we will implement further adjustments to our Corona specifications where it seems necessary and reasonable to us, such as at private events, at events indoors and outdoors, as well as in schools. Following the proposal of the school board and the Ministry of Education in the joint task force, we have therefore decided to require masks in schools after the fall break as an appropriate measure to further minimize risks when school is back in session." In order to remain on top of things, we must also ensure to be able to continue to track the contacts of those infected. This is very important. With these additional regulations, I appeal once again to the citizen of Mainz: Follow the guidelines, take into account your environment, keep your distance, avoid larger gatherings and reduce contacts as much as possible. This is the only way we protect ourselves, our closest relatives and families, as well as those who are particularly at risk because of their age or pre-existing condition.



We are all asked to act responsibly and help reduce the number of infections. We all still have it in our hands!"



Starting tomorrow, Thursday, 22 October 2020 (0.00 a.m.), the following additional measures have been adopted for the city of Mainz, which will enter into effect:



Amendment to paragraph 2



• Outdoor events are only allowed with up to 100 people present at the same time instead of the previous 250 people allowed.



Amendment paragraph 3



• Events in enclosed spaces are only permitted with up to 50 persons present at the same time, in compliance with the general protective measures. The possibility of an increased number of persons at events with fixed seats has been discontinued.



Amendment paragraph 4



• Private events, such as weddings or birthdays, are only permitted in rented/provided premises or areas with up to 10 persons present at the same time instead of the previous 20 persons allowed.



Amendment to paragraph 18



• Exemption from the prohibition of prostitution – prohibition of prostitution remains in effect - may be granted if actual evidence justifies the assumption that the obligations and requirements laid down in paragraph 6a of the 11th CoBeLVO are fulfilled and that an individual hygiene concept is presented.



Amendment to paragraph 21



• Mandatory masks in schools: Masks are mandatory in all schools in the city of Mainz for the entire school period, including in class. Excluded are elementary schools, primary education in “Förderschulen” and schools with a focus on holistic development or motor development.



St. Martin's parades



Irrespective of these measures prescribed by general decree, the administrative staff of the city of Mainz also appeals to the organizers of St. Martin's or lantern parades, not to carry them out this year due to the very dynamic infection situation and the very high number of infections, especially since these would be difficult under the current regulations.



Outdoor sports facilities in the urban area



Furthermore, the administrative staff has stipulated that "sports facilities" such as municipal soccer courts, basketball courts, boules courts, etc. may only be used by a maximum of 5 people or a maximum of two households at the same time (according to the regulations for staying in public spaces).



On the basis of the Infection Protection Act, in coordination with the task force of Rheinland-Pfalz and the local health department, the state capital Mainz therefore issues a corresponding general decree for these measures, which will be published today, i.e. Wednesday, 21 October 2020 and thus will go into effect from tomorrow, Thursday, 22 October 2020 at midnight.



The measures were coordinated with the Corona Task Force, which, on the basis of the Rheinland-Pfalz Warning and Action Plan, advises the city administration and makes recommendations, and received their explicit approval. The task force is made up of representatives of the Mainz City Council, the responsible health department Mainz-Bingen, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Directorate of Supervision and Services, the Rhineland-Palatinate City Council, the police and meets under the direction of the President of the State Office for Social Affairs, Youth and Care.



The administrative staff of the state capital Mainz will continue to monitor the development of coronavirus infections continuously and will adapt the measures accordingly. The management staff will meet at close intervals. Since March of this year, the staff has been meeting regularly and meets one to three times a week.



Up-to-date information from the Mainz City Council on the protective measures to control coronavirus infections under www.mainz.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.mainz.de/verwaltung-und-politik/verwaltungsorganisation/pressemeldung.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.mainz.de/newsdesk/publications/Mainz/181010100000207689.php