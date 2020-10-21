U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship in March

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 14-20 on several USAMU ranges.

The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia.

The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) candidates.

All individual competitors and teams must pre-register on-line by February 26, 2021.

Walk-ins to this event will not be allowed unless the match capacity of 260 competitors has not been met on the day of registration. Competitors may register online at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.ph.

The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.

Ammunition is provided, and participants are furnished with firearms if needed, although bringing assigned unit firearms and optics is preferred.

Additionally, Soldiers can earn Excellence in Competition (EIC) Marksmanship Badges and credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol designations in the EIC Matches during the event. The prestigious EIC Badge takes precedence over standard qualification badges.

Teams include four firing members with a coach or captain. Competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in the All Army are physically fit and meet Army height and weight standards.

Each team captain, or coach, must forward a registration form for each team member, listing all competitors and team support members by February 26. Competitors may also register online at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php.

Match programs will be available on the CMP website.

For additional information about the competition, please contact Mr. Michael Buss at michael.j.buss.civ@mail.mil, or (706) 545-5279.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the USAMU PAO at 706-545-5436, 706-545-6705 or email michelle.a.lunato.civ@mail.mil or jajuan.s.broadnax.mil@mail.mil to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Benning.

DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Benning Access Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.







The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army marketing engagements, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, connect America to its Army and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command and the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.21.2020