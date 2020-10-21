Safety manager reminds workforce, community to remain vigilant of COVID-19

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Safety Manager Randy Eddy (right) hands packages of cloth face masks to Safety...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Safety Manager Randy Eddy (right) hands packages of cloth face masks to Safety Specialist Justin Artman as they organize the items Oct. 15, 2020, at the Installation Safety Office building at Fort McCoy, Wis. ISO has masks available for workforce members if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The United States is more than seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic and at Fort McCoy, people should continue to do everything they can to reduce their risk of exposure to the disease, said Safety Manager Randy Eddy with the Installation Safety Office.



“With the recent number of COVID-19 positive cases going up within our surrounding communities, it is essential that all of us continue to protect ourselves, others, and families from becoming a target of this extremely contagious virus,” Eddy said.



“We must continue to practice the key preventative measures of washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose. If not able to wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, but soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.”

Eddy said people also should continue to maintain 6 feet of separation from others as much as possible and wear face coverings — especially when a 6-foot separation cannot be maintained or entering indoor public facilities.



“At workplaces, individuals need to wipe down their workstations daily with disinfecting wipes or other disinfecting cleaners,” Eddy said. “Do this more often for frequently touched surfaces.”



Additionally, by the end of October, hand-washing stations outside of many buildings on post will be removed because of the approaching winter. That will mean a different approach is needed for hand cleaning upon entering facilities.



“I recently shared some options to our community for hand-sanitizing-type stations that can be placed in entryways and also some sanitizing products available to support organizational needs to maintain personal hygiene and facility disinfecting,” Eddy said. “I know our organizations throughout the post are getting prepared for continued protective measures and vigilance.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed some reminders for everyone to remember about coronaviruses and reducing the risk of exposure at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html.



The reminders include the following information:



• Coronaviruses on surfaces and objects naturally die within hours to days. Warmer temperatures and exposure to sunlight will reduce the time the virus survives on surfaces and objects.



• Normal routine cleaning with soap and water removes germs and dirt from surfaces. It lowers the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection.



• Disinfectants kill germs on surfaces. By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, you can further lower the risk of spreading infection. EPA-approved disinfectants are an important part of reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. If disinfectants on the list are in short supply, alternative disinfectants can be used (for example, 1/3 cup of 5.25 percent to 8.25 percent bleach added to 1 gallon of water or 70 percent alcohol solutions). Bleach solutions will be effective for up to 24 hours.

• Store and use disinfectants in a responsible and appropriate manner according to the label. Do not mix bleach or other cleaning and disinfection products together. This can cause fumes that may be very dangerous to breathe in. Keep all disinfectants out of the reach of children.



• Do not overuse or stockpile disinfectants or other supplies. This can result in shortages of appropriate products for others to use in critical situations.



• Always wear gloves appropriate for the chemicals being used when you are cleaning and disinfecting. Additional personal protective equipment (PPE) may be needed based on setting and product. For more information, see CDC’s website on cleaning and disinfection for community facilities.



• Practice social distancing, wear facial coverings, and follow proper prevention hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently and using alcohol-based (at least 60 percent alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.



“Our success in preventing the virus to penetrate or spread within our facilities and organizations is dependent upon the continued active preventive participation of every member of our community,” Eddy said.



For more information about COVID-19 protection, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. For more information about COVID-19 protective measures at Fort McCoy, contact the Installation Safety Office.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Installation Safety Office.)