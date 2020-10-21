NMCP Welcomes the Navy Surgeon General

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Story by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 21, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) welcomed Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, 39th Surgeon General of the Navy, and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Oct. 21.
    This is Gillingham’s first visit to NMCP as the Navy’s Surgeon General, and he toured the medical center’s facilities, observe operations, and spoke to service members and medical staff about the priorities of Navy Medicine.
    The surgeon general’s priorities, or “Four P’s,” explain that the optimization of our people, platforms, performance, and power will enhance lethality through the increased survivability of our fighting force.
    “It’s terrific to be here at NMRTC Portsmouth,” said Gillingham. “Please understand my gratitude for the work that you’re doing here, and the resilience, flexibility and agility that you have demonstrated during this difficult time. It has not gone unnoticed.”
    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

