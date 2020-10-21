Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Soldiers support local blood drive

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Soldiers support local blood drive

    Fort McCoy Soldiers support local blood drive

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Lt. Col. Alexander Carter
    Fort McCoy deputy garrison commander

    Fort McCoy Soldiers supported an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 19 in Sparta, Wis.

    The Soldier support was part of continuing community engagement by Fort McCoy personnel.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

