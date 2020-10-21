Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Soldiers support local blood drive

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Parks, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, checks in a blood drive donor Oct. 19, 2020, in Sparta, Wis. Several Soldiers from Fort McCoy supported the Red Cross blood drive as part of continuing community engagement by Fort McCoy personnel. (U.S. Army Photos by Lt. Col. Alexander Carter/Fort McCoy deputy garrison commander) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Lt. Col. Alexander Carter

Fort McCoy deputy garrison commander



Fort McCoy Soldiers supported an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 19 in Sparta, Wis.



The Soldier support was part of continuing community engagement by Fort McCoy personnel.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



