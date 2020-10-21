Photo Essay by Lt. Col. Alexander Carter
Fort McCoy deputy garrison commander
Fort McCoy Soldiers supported an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 19 in Sparta, Wis.
The Soldier support was part of continuing community engagement by Fort McCoy personnel.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 14:51
|Story ID:
|381422
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Soldiers support local blood drive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT