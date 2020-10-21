‘GOLDEN SWORDSMEN’ HOLDING STRONG IN U.S. 4TH FLEET

Courtesy Photo | 201007-N-N3764-001 COMALAPA, El Salvador (October 7, 2020) A P-8A Poseidon aircraft,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201007-N-N3764-001 COMALAPA, El Salvador (October 7, 2020) A P-8A Poseidon aircraft, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, sits on the runway in Command Security Location (CSL) Comalapa. VP-47 is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Joel Davis/Released) see less | View Image Page

As of April 2020, the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 have been conducting counter-narcotics operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations (AOO).



The Golden Swordsmen worked with the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 to conduct operations in the waters of Central and South America. Their joint effort increased maritime surveillance, aided in the seizure of suspected contraband and provided additional support for U.S. Navy vessels conducting enhanced counter-narcotics mission in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

“Over the past few months, VP-47 and VP-26 have integrated well and have seen much success in the counter-narcotics operations,” said Chief Joshua Holberton, Senior Enlisted Leader of VP-47.

While deployed between April and September, VP-47 and VP-26 collectively conducted more than 256 flights, totaling over 2,307 hours of flight time and assisted in 38 narcotics busts. These flights prevented the transit of 37,608 kilograms of cocaine and 8,197 pounds of marijuana valued at $2.7 billion dollars.



The P-8A aircraft and aircrews effectively perform long-range sea surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, as well as search and rescue (SAR) missions. In addition to keeping drugs off U.S. streets, the two squadrons’ efforts also strengthened the relationships with regional partner nations by conducting several joint training exercises.



“I could not be more proud of the Trident and Golden Swordsmen Team. They have operated flawlessly across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility during these unprecedented times. Their efforts on-station have reduced the flow of illicit drugs and have degraded transnational criminal organizations. Furthermore, they have worked alongside our partner nations in Central and South America to directly support the National Drug Control Strategy,” said Capt. Matthew Pottenburgh, Commander Task Force 47

VP-47 and VP-26 joined other U.S. Navy units, numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperating in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, are all playing a role in counterdrug operations.

The Golden Swordsmen are currently deployed to the 4th and 6th Fleet AOOs and work alongside Commander Task Force (CTF) 47 and Commander Task Force (CTF) 67 respectively. VP-47 is performing Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance missions throughout the Central American, South American, European, and African AORs, providing essential information during times of peace and conflict.

