Marine serves as an example

“I made a decision about 20 years ago to step foot on the yellow footprints on Paris Island, South Carolina,” said Master Sgt. Herman Kruppa, Keesler Marine Detachment Meteorological Oceanographic Analyst Forecaster Course curriculum developer. “Deciding to join the Marine Corps was one of the best decisions of my life because it has allowed me to better myself. I have identified what I am good at and instead of holding those skills individually, I use them to better my community.”



Kruppa received the Jerry Coleman Award, a Headquarters Marine Corps level award presented to one Marine a year, at the MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 16, 2020 for his outstanding service, citizenship and volunteerism.



“Winning this award is very humbling,” said Kruppa. “I enjoy serving my community and my country, so I almost feel guilty accepting this.”



Kruppa is an instructor at the Defense Department’s only weather school house, teaching Marines, Airmen and Sailors.



“Kruppa serves as a model for any leader,” said Maj. Adam Pinkney, Keesler Marine Detachment commander. “A leader is not just an instructor or mentor, but a representative for your organization. As leaders, we must do what we can for our communities. Selfless acts of volunteerism and service can impact the people around you.”



From coaching multiple Little League Baseball teams to helping revive and sustain a Sunday school baseball league, Kruppa has spent over 10,000 hours supporting his community.



“Kruppa serves as a great example,” said Pinkney. “When serving in the military and playing a part in the community, your ambassadorship of the military is what counts. When you are doing it from the right place and for the right reasons, the recognition is just icing on the cake.”

