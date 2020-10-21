Camp Butner Training Center Range Headquarters Building Demolition and Groundbreaking Ceremony

Local, state, and North Carolina National Guard leaders are in attendance for a building demolition and groundbreaking ceremony at Camp Butner Training Center, on Oct. 18, 2020. A new Range Control Headquarters will replace the demolished building.



The new facility will be used by local, state, and federal organizations.



Camp Butner was built in 1942 and utilized as a WWII training camp. In 1947 the War Department closed the installation and transferred the property to the state of North Carolina.



Maj. Andrew Lequick, the Director of Public Works at Camp Butner Training Center, believes the new range headquarters will make the Camp Butner training support more effective.



“This event emphasizes the importance of the Camp Butner Range Control unit, which enables safe training for 55,000 to 70,000 trainees per year,” Lequick said. “After completion of the new building, Camp Butner will have a Range Control facility capable of more efficiently supporting training units.”



Camp Butner today has almost 5,000 acres providing well maintained small arms ranges and training facilities that support the mission of the North Carolina National Guard by training Soldiers, Airmen, Department of Defense Agencies and Civil Authorities. The range complex has nine small-arms ranges, dismounted maneuver training, land navigation training, temporary camp areas, an obstacle course, rappel tower, barracks and classrooms.



Camp Butner will continue to support training for the NCNG, other Army units, Department of Defense and Civilian Partners. During the construction process Camp Butner Range Control and headquarters will relocate to trailers near training units.



The original range center was erected in 1982. The project’s budget of $1 million was initially started with scoping in the late 2000s and became a state construction project in 2013.



The project received funding this year and steps are now being taken to see it become reality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.21.2020 13:33 Story ID: 381410 Location: BUTNER, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Butner Training Center Range Headquarters Building Demolition and Groundbreaking Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.