Team Whiteman ranks #1 for top quality of education programs in AF

Courtesy Photo | Whiteman Air Force Base was the top ranking Air Force installation for educational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Whiteman Air Force Base was the top ranking Air Force installation for educational benefits and programs during a 2019 study. Whiteman AFB’s plans to continue developing and bettering its educational system to provide better quality education options for students and licensed family members. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

Whiteman Air Force Base ranked number one out of many Air Force bases in quality of education on the 2019 Support of Military Families assessment released by the Air Force.



“Educational options and opportunities in some areas are key decision factors for some of our service members on whether they stay in the Air Force or decide to separate,” said U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hoffman, AFGSC. “Our military children deserve the best quality education no matter where their parents are stationed, and we hope the communities surrounding our AFGSC bases will do everything they can to make sure that quality education is available.”



The education study included a full-spectrum assessment, taking a look at academic performance, school climate, and service offerings, gauging how services members and their families are impacted in each category. Knob Noster Schools and Whiteman AFB have many programs in place to enhance students’ learning opportunities. These programs include Homeschool KNection, Knob Noster Virtual Academy, Sports alignment to Military families, and many more.



The initiative ensures communities and services offered around military bases are dedicated advancing quality of life opportunities for U.S. Air and Space Airmen and their families.



“Every member of the Knob Noster Public Schools team takes our responsibility to educate our students seriously, including the 70% of Knob Noster students who are connected to the Whiteman AFB mission,” said Dr. Jarrod Wheeler, Knob Noster School District superintendent. “Providing an excellent education for all students is our ultimate goal. However, it brings an additional level of fulfillment to our team, knowing we are strengthening the mission and enhancing quality of life by doing our jobs exceptionally well. While our Airmen are taking care of our nation's business to preserve peace, the last thing that needs to be on their mind is whether or not their children are receiving excellent care and service in our schools.”



Additionally to confident schooling, professional licensure portability is critical to many military families.



“The communities in AFGSC have been hitting this area hard for the last few years, and I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC Commander. “However, there are still areas that can be improved.”



Many states, including Missouri, are starting an initiative through two legislative bills titled, “SB 673” and “HB 1511” which will lessen the struggle for spouses with occupational licenses who want to practice their profession outside their residential state. This means that military spouses who move to Missouri will face less opposition when getting their professional licenses registered with the state and experience an increase in job security.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said he’s excited for the plans the Team Whiteman community has in the works with hopes to build upon the great foundation of their education programs.



“I’m proud of our Airmen and community for stepping up and leading the way with the education benefits and programs we have in place,” said Schreiner. “Having reliable communities’ who support our Airmen greatly contributes to our strategic mission. It allows our members to have good education available for their families, and provides ease to our service members by giving them the opportunity to work through their educational goals themselves. However, we are a community of innovators and we will continue to reach and strive new heights for our education services.”