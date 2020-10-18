131st BW Airman named Missouri ANG’s Recruiter of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Jarrett Rassmussen poses for a photo at the 131st Bomb Wing Heritage Park...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Jarrett Rassmussen poses for a photo at the 131st Bomb Wing Heritage Park on Whiteman AFB, Missouri, Oct. 17, 2020. Rasmussen was recently named the Missouri Air National Guard's Recruiter of the Year for enlisting 49 new Airmen in Fiscal Year 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Geldermann) see less | View Image Page

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES 10.18.2020 Courtesy Story 131st Bomb Wing

A 131st Bomb Wing recruiter was named the Missouri Air National Guard’s top recruiter of the year.



Tech. Sgt. Jarrett Rasmussen, one of six production recruiters for the Missouri Air National Guard, is credited with enlisting 49 applicants during fiscal year 2020.



Master Sgt. Fred Osborn, Missouri Air National Guard’s State Production Superintendent, recognized Rasmussen’s ability to persevere despite the challenges during the pandemic.



“Achieving 49 enlistments in any year is a remarkable feat; however, to do it this year is unbelievable,” Osborn said. “The Missouri Recruiting and Retention team was faced with unimaginable obstacles, and yet still managed to adapt and overcome to continue recruiting.”



Rasmussen credited much of his success to being the only Air National Guard recruiter located in the Springfield, Missouri office. Because of this, he was still able continue working from the office without the limitations that his peers faced.



Being a production recruiter during a pandemic has presented many challenges for recruiters nationwide, he said, such as losing face to face interaction with potential applicants, restricted travel and limited gathering size.



“All the hard work I had previously put into high school visits and local recruiting events paid off,” Rasmussen said. “People knew who we were and that we were an option when they lost jobs or faced uncertainty with school due to COVID-19.”



He explained the creative new ways he had to adapt to be able to continue serving future Guardsmen.



“During the lockdowns, it was particularly difficult for recruiters to meet with potential applicants,” Rasmussen said. “I found myself having to rely heavily on online meetings to speak with applicants and their families. We even did a number of virtual enlistments with applicants from all corners of the state.”



He added there are many exciting opportunities still available to future Airmen, including careers in aircraft armament, munitions systems, low observable aircraft structural maintenance with potential for a sign-on bonus, as well as increased Post-9/11 GI Bill bonus.



More information on the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing can be found at http://www.131bw.ang.af.mil/. For more information on the Missouri National Guard, visit http://moguard.com/. For questions about joining the 131st Bomb Wing, email 131bw.recruiting@us.af.mil.