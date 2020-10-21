Cleveland Native Prepares to Serve as Navy Civil Engineer

From Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A 2012 Bradley Central High School graduate and Cleveland, Tennessee, native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as a civil engineer corps (CEC) officer, overseeing construction projects that support the Navy’s high-tech fleet of ships, aircraft, equipment and personnel around the world.



Ensign Matthew Fetner completed the CEC Basic Qualification Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) at the end of October 2020. Graduation from the course is a requirement for new U.S. Navy CEC officers before they go on to their initial assignments for Navy and Marine Corps projects, including facilities management, administration, contract management, public works, and specialized military roles such as construction battalions.



“The field knowledge we learned from the expeditionary phase of CECOS was extremely valuable. It is an entirely different type of engineering than the private sector,” said Fetner. “The knowledge I gained along with the personal connections I made here will be extremely beneficial moving forward in my career.”



The 15-week-long course covers a wide range of U.S. Navy CEC topics from division officer leadership, professional development, and public works to construction technology, expeditionary construction, and combat operations.



Fetner obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural engineering and materials from the University of Alabama.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and to give back to a country that has blessed me in so many ways,” said Fetner. ”I wanted to look back on my career and be proud knowing I made a positive impact to others in the world.”



Fetner’s next assignment is at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One in Gulfport, Mississippi.



“At CECOS, we are committed to training, developing and inspiring our Navy’s civil engineers in the profession of arms,” said Capt. Chris Kurgan, the school’s commanding officer. “Our graduates leave our courses prepared to deliver professional facilities engineering, and to continue to learn while concurrently growing in virtue and character, which are critical to becoming an effective leader.”



While a small community of only 1,300 officers, CEC officers are found all over the world in highly visible positions supervising skilled personnel while working on construction projects, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, facility support contracts, real estate management, natural resource management, environmental planning and management, and many other facilities engineering areas. From the very beginning, CEC officers obtain engineering management and leadership experience far exceeding that of a typical recent college graduate in engineering or architecture.



CECOS provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



For more info about CECOS, visit www.netc.navy.mil/Commands/Center-for-Seabees-and-Facilities-Engineering/Naval-Civil-Engineer-Corps-Officers-School/ or follow CECOS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CivilEngineerCorpsOfficersSchool/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.21.2020 12:46 Story ID: 381406 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cleveland Native Prepares to Serve as Navy Civil Engineer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.