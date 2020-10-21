Estancia Native Prepares to Serve as Navy Civil Engineer

Photo By Amber Vaglica | 200819-N-GF511-0008 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 19, 2020) -- Civil Engineer Corps...... read more read more Photo By Amber Vaglica | 200819-N-GF511-0008 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 19, 2020) -- Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Qualification Course student Ensign Cordell Langley surveys an area for a potential alternative supply route and bridge during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). As an integral part of the school's training cycle, the FTX challenges future Civil Engineer Corps officers to operate as a team during scenario missions in the field. Students learn basic principles and skill sets, such as leadership, teamwork, and accountability, to help them be successful leading Seabees in naval construction force expeditionary units. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Vaglica) see less | View Image Page

From Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A 2013 Estancia Municipal School graduate and Estancia, New Mexico, native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as a civil engineer corps (CEC) officer, overseeing construction projects that support the Navy’s high-tech fleet of ships, aircraft, equipment and personnel around the world.



Ensign Cordell Langley completed the CEC Basic Qualification Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) at the end of October 1, 2020. Graduation from the course is a requirement for new U.S. Navy CEC officers before they go on to their initial assignments for Navy and Marine Corps projects, including facilities management, administration, contract management, public works, and specialized military roles such as construction battalions.



“CECOS provides a vast wealth of information regardless if you’re going to a Naval Facilities Engineering Command or to a battalion,” said Langley. “It’s important to immerse yourself in both categories and become cognizant as fast as possible because, as a naval officer, you are responsible for the major fiscal impact on a construction site and the lives of the Sailors you are leading.”



The 15-week-long course covers a wide range of U.S. Navy CEC topics from division officer leadership, professional development, and public works to construction technology, expeditionary construction, and combat operations.



Langley obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from New Mexico State University.



“After college, I was drawn to the Navy to be challenged on a daily basis and be charged with leadership positions that take years to achieve on the civilian side,” said Langley.



Langley’s next assignment is the construction manager for the public works department at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Texas.



“At CECOS, we are committed to training, developing and inspiring our Navy’s civil engineers in the profession of arms,” said Capt. Chris Kurgan, the school’s commanding officer. “Our graduates leave our courses prepared to deliver professional facilities engineering and to continue to learn while concurrently growing in virtue and character, which are critical to becoming an effective leader.”



While a small community of only 1,300 officers, CEC officers are found all over the world in highly visible positions supervising skilled personnel while working on construction projects, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, facility support contracts, real estate management, natural resource management, environmental planning and management, and many other facilities engineering areas. From the very beginning, CEC officers obtain engineering management and leadership experience far exceeding that of a typical recent college graduate in engineering or architecture.



CECOS provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



