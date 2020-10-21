Pleasant Hill Native Prepares to Serve as Navy Civil Engineer

Photo By Amber Vaglica | 200819-N-GF511-0004 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 19, 2020) -- Civil Engineer Corps...... read more read more Photo By Amber Vaglica | 200819-N-GF511-0004 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 19, 2020) -- Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Qualification Course student Ensign Trygve McCrea surveys an area for a potential alternative supply route and bridge during a five-day field training exercise (FTX). As an integral part of the school's training cycle, the FTX challenges future Civil Engineer Corps officers to operate as a team during scenario missions in the field. Students learn basic principles and skill sets, such as leadership, teamwork, and accountability, to help them be successful leading Seabees in naval construction force expeditionary units. (U.S. Navy photo by Amber Vaglica) see less | View Image Page

From Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering Public Affairs



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A 2007 Pleasant Hill High School graduate and Pleasant Hill, Missouri, native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as a civil engineer corps (CEC) officer, overseeing construction projects that support the Navy’s high-tech fleet of ships, aircraft, equipment and personnel around the world.



Ensign Trygve McCrea completed the CEC Basic Qualification Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) at the end of October 2020. Graduation from the course is a requirement for new U.S. Navy CEC officers before they go on to their initial assignments for Navy and Marine Corps projects, including facilities management, administration, contract management, public works, and specialized military roles such as construction battalions.



“CECOS taught me many values and the characteristics of a successful leader,” said McCrea. “I developed a sense of pride, a basic knowledge of Seabee and CEC history, and what my responsibilities will be as a Seabee and an officer.”



The 15-week-long course covers a wide range of U.S. Navy CEC topics from division officer leadership, professional development, and public works to construction technology, expeditionary construction, and combat operations.



McCrea obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Utah State University.



“I joined the CEC to provide a comfortable and successful life for my family,” said McCrea. ”I also joined because of the strong bonds of history the Seabees have with the U.S. Marines. As a former Marine, this was compelling and helped me choose the Seabees as my family.”



McCrea’s next assignment is at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five at Port Hueneme.



“At CECOS, we are committed to training, developing and inspiring our Navy’s civil engineers in the profession of arms,” said Capt. Chris Kurgan, the school’s commanding officer. “Our graduates leave our courses prepared to deliver professional facilities engineering, and to continue to learn while concurrently growing in virtue and character, which are critical to becoming an effective leader.”



While a small community of only 1,300 officers, CEC officers are found all over the world in highly visible positions supervising skilled personnel while working on construction projects, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, facility support contracts, real estate management, natural resource management, environmental planning and management, and many other facilities engineering areas. From the very beginning, CEC officers obtain engineering management and leadership experience far exceeding that of a typical recent college graduate in engineering or architecture.



CECOS provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.



