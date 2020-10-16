During training recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., will have multiple opportunities to participate in training events that involve hand-to-hand combat or with weapons such as pugil sticks. All recruits learn the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts Program early in training, but some recruits have prior training in combat sports.

“I started with wrestling and while I was going through high school, I joined a Mixed Martial Arts gym and the instructors there were previously in the Marines and MCMAP instructors,” said Recruit Dylan Mcanulty. “Fighting has helped me not just in a physical way but also a mental way, when you can take a punch and keep going it toughens you up.”

“My uncle trained me how to box before this,” said Recruit Antonio Bowermaster. “Having that backbone in boxing helped me get used to fighting and having a level head in there gave me an advantage over most of my opponents.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.21.2020 11:17 Story ID: 381400 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Crucible Fighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.