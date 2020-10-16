Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Crucible Fighters

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali | Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in body

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    During training recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., will have multiple opportunities to participate in training events that involve hand-to-hand combat or with weapons such as pugil sticks. All recruits learn the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts Program early in training, but some recruits have prior training in combat sports.
    “I started with wrestling and while I was going through high school, I joined a Mixed Martial Arts gym and the instructors there were previously in the Marines and MCMAP instructors,” said Recruit Dylan Mcanulty. “Fighting has helped me not just in a physical way but also a mental way, when you can take a punch and keep going it toughens you up.”
    “My uncle trained me how to box before this,” said Recruit Antonio Bowermaster. “Having that backbone in boxing helped me get used to fighting and having a level head in there gave me an advantage over most of my opponents.”

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

