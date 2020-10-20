Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Eric Weaver

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) A photo of Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) A photo of Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, Naval Station Great Lakes’ Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter. Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nick Scott) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.

Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Weaver works as the complex manager for Recruit Training Command.

As complex manager, Weaver has been working for unaccompanied housing for more than 10 years and currently serves as a Navy Reservist, serving a total of 21 years on active and reserve duty. Weaver’s duties include supporting functions related to on-site building management, maintenance and project management. He also acts as the main liaison between public works and customers in support of quality of life for recruits with regards to housing.

“I feel blessed to be recognized as Great Lakes’ Civilian of the Quarter,” said Weaver. “This award is solely due to the efforts, dedication and hard work of my building manager team and supervisors who trust in me to lead and complete our mission.”

Weaver oversees 10 building managers within 14 Recruit Barracks which cover more than 2 million square feet of property.

“My favorite part of this job is the people I work with and for, to include my chain of command, military staff and civilian counterparts,” said Weaver. “I would just like to thank my team of building managers for taking care of me, along with my supervisor, Mike Landry for supporting us and ensuring we have the necessary tools to succeed every day.”

