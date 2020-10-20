Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Eric Weaver

    Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Eric Weaver

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) A photo of Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin,...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.
    Eric Weaver, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Weaver works as the complex manager for Recruit Training Command.
    As complex manager, Weaver has been working for unaccompanied housing for more than 10 years and currently serves as a Navy Reservist, serving a total of 21 years on active and reserve duty. Weaver’s duties include supporting functions related to on-site building management, maintenance and project management. He also acts as the main liaison between public works and customers in support of quality of life for recruits with regards to housing.
    “I feel blessed to be recognized as Great Lakes’ Civilian of the Quarter,” said Weaver. “This award is solely due to the efforts, dedication and hard work of my building manager team and supervisors who trust in me to lead and complete our mission.”
    Weaver oversees 10 building managers within 14 Recruit Barracks which cover more than 2 million square feet of property.
    “My favorite part of this job is the people I work with and for, to include my chain of command, military staff and civilian counterparts,” said Weaver. “I would just like to thank my team of building managers for taking care of me, along with my supervisor, Mike Landry for supporting us and ensuring we have the necessary tools to succeed every day.”
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 10:13
    Story ID: 381392
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: WAUKESHA, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Eric Weaver, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Great Lakes
    Award
    Civilian of the Quarter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT