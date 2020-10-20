Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jaemie McDonough

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony October 8, 2020.

Jaemie McDonough, from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, was named Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. McDonough works as a firefighter and paramedic for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services, Naval Station, Great Lakes.

As a firefighter and paramedic at Great Lakes, his daily duties include responding to fires, emergency medical calls, managing hazardous material calls, technical rescue calls, vehicle accident scenes, and assisting mutual aid calls with surrounding departments.



“I am very humbled in receiving this award and truly feel so many I work with deserve it more than myself. I work with an amazing group of individuals who dedicate themselves daily to serve the community that is Great Lakes and I am honored to be able to support them in the life saving work they do day in and day out,” said McDonough.



McDonough said that for many years after leaving the U.S. Navy in 2005 he worked back-breaking construction with the dream of someday finding fulfilling work. He said he couldn’t be happier to be working as a firefighter and paramedic.

“I have come full circle working for the US Navy I loved so much by supporting those sailors who are now going out to the world to fill my, and my fellow sailors, shoes,” said McDonough. “I am just happy to be a part of this mission, I look forward to many years ahead of me and the adventures and challenges those years will bring.”

