Navy EOD to hold virtual town hall for interested NROTC midshipmen

The Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community is hosting a virtual town hall for highly motivated Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen 6 and 7 Nov.

The virtual event will provide interested NROTC midshipmen with an opportunity to learn more about the Navy EOD community mission and what it takes to join the premier maritime EOD force. The sessions on Nov. 6 will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST and will cover the EOD community mission. The meetings on Nov. 7 will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST and will focus on selection, initial training, and an EOD operator first tour.

“Right now, we are developing the future of the EOD force to face threats associated with great power competition,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Quihuis, the community manager for Navy EOD officers. “We need servant leaders and quiet professionals who can conceptualize the tactical and strategic impacts that the EOD community makes every day in defense of our nation.”

Quihuis said the EOD community is tight-knit and looks for humble, problem-solving, physically fit and mentally tough men and women who desire to serve their country and are willing to work toward creating an environment where America is undeterred by the threat of explosives.

Navy EOD officers are charged with small-unit leadership and receive specialized training to handle chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive weapons to clear explosive hazards on land, at sea and under the sea. They work closely with special operations forces and conventional forces to provide access and maneuverability to achieve their missions. The intelligence they gather from rendering safe foreign weaponry can be used to paint accurate intelligence pictures to defeat networks and deter future threats.

Interested NROTC students should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-navy-eod-virtual-exposure-event-tickets-123512971623.

For more information on the Navy EOD officer accession program, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/officer/communitymanagers/active/Unrestricted/Pages/ExplosiveOrdnanceDisposalOCM.aspx

For more information on the Navy EOD community, follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-explosive-ordnance-disposal

Instagram: @officialnavyeod

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.21.2020 10:32 Story ID: 381389 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy EOD to hold virtual town hall for interested NROTC midshipmen, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.