New CSM takes charge of 1-1 ADA during KS 2021

Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, Japan – From left to right, Hyun Ji Park, command sergeant...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raquel Birk | KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, Japan – From left to right, Hyun Ji Park, command sergeant major’s spouse of more than 17 years; Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel S. Venton, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment senior enlisted advisor; and Lt. Col. Rosanna M. Clemente, present Venton’s lateral appointment to command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Rocker Enlisted Club here Oct. 20. Venton took over as the new command sergeant major of the Snake Eyes Battalion. see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, Japan – The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment held an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Rocker Enlisted Club here Oct. 20.



Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel S. Venton took over as the new senior enlisted advisor of the ‘Snake Eyes Battalion,’ relieving Sgt. Maj. Shawn T. Gulley, who was the battalion’s interim command sergeant major for the past month.



Venton is no stranger to the unique Air Defense mission throughout the Indo-Pacific region. He possesses more than 24 years of active duty service, of which eight years consisted of various assignments across the Republic of Korea, including his previous assignment as operations sergeant major of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Air Base.



“Thank you to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade command teams for entrusting me with this responsibility,” said Venton, a Cadiz, Spain native. “I get to follow in the footsteps of some amazing senior leaders. It is such a privilege.”



Lt. Col. Rosanna Clemente, 1-1 ADA commander, presided over the ceremony and welcomed Venton to the team.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Venton – I am looking forward to serving alongside you in the battalion – to forge a new path as Snake Eyes Soldiers continue to support a vital Indo-Pacific mission with our sister services and Japanese partners across Okinawa and the Snake Eyes family,” said Clemente, a Woodridge New Jersey native. “Even at this moment, as we officially place the mantle of responsibility of this great battalion upon your shoulders, members of the Snake Eyes team have deployed to locations throughout Japan to demonstrate our expeditionary capability, validate our Air and Missile Defense competencies, and reinforce our commitment to a safe and free Indo-Pacific region.”



Venton dives into his responsibility as battalion senior enlisted advisor during Keen Sword 2021 – a joint expeditionary bilateral exercise alongside Japan Self-Defense Forces.



“Lt. Col. Clemente, I look forward to serving with you and continuing to lead this battalion to greatness,” Venton remarked. “You and Sgt. Maj. Gulley have already made my wife Hyun and I feel like family. I can’t wait to get started.”