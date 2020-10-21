Silver Flag promotes multiservice interoperability

Photo By Senior Airman Denise Jenson | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gonzales, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron structural...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Denise Jenson | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Gonzales, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman (left), Senior Airman Eugene Dairyko, 51st CES structural journeyman (center), and Senior Airman William Gilson, 51st CES structural journeyman (right) cut out stringers to complete stairs for a dollhouse project during Silver Flag expeditionary training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 2, 2020. For the first time ever at Osan, Silver Flag’s 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (REDHORSE) mobile training team challenged Airmen and Sailors across the globe. The participants collectively maximized their ability to set up a bare base, and employ reliable sustained and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Denise Jenson) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --

For the first time ever, Silver Flag’s training team recently mobilized to Osan Air Base to challenge Airmen and Sailors from across the globe during expeditionary training.



Participants from the U.S. Navy, Kunsan AB and Osan’s 51st Logistics Readiness and Civil Engineer Squadrons collectively maximized their ability to set up a bare base, and employ reliable sustained and recovery operations.



“Silver Flag is a standardized (total force civil engineer) curriculum designed to promote learning in a joint environment,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Branden DeLong, 51st CES operations flight commander. “The event allowed us to work closely with our allies and improve our collective security while (promoting) our common interests as civil engineers.”



Normally hosted at Ramstein AB, Germany, and Andersen and Tyndall Air Force Bases, Osan’s “Fight Tonight” mantra and the installation’s status as the most forward U.S. airbase made it the ideal location for mobilizing the readiness event.



The historical event united multiservice strategic missions to establish a solid, common ground for participants to build upon – directly impacting the success of future joint training opportunities.



“Despite the (differences) between the Air Force and Navy’s acronyms and terminologies, we overcame these difficulties because the construction community shares a common language,” said U.S. Navy Ensign Fritz Nayoan, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three detail Chinhae officer in charge and liaison officers. “The (Silver Flag) 554th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers) cadres did an excellent job of uniting us without disturbing the flow of instruction.”



For nearly a month, members optimized their readiness by applying the instruction presented in the classroom, through actions such as rapidly repairing airfields, servicing airfield lighting systems and performing bomb disposal operations.



Although the strenuous training constantly tested everyone, the Mongrels stood out – certifying approximately 100 members on a 100 percent qualification rate mandated by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and higher headquarters.