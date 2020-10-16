Kohunsky Assumes Responsibility of 2nd ABCT, 1st Armored Division

Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky assumed responsibility for the 2nd Armored...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky assumed responsibility for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, in a change of responsibility ceremony held in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Oct. 16, 2020. Kohunsky has served numerous assignments to include the 3rd Infantry Division, the 2nd Infantry Division, United States Armor School, 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Embassy-Laos, and the 4th Infantry Division with several deployments to the CENTCOM and EUCOM areas of responsibilities. see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kohunsky assumed responsibility for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, from acting brigade senior enlisted leader and Operations Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Prickette, in an assumption of command ceremony held here, Oct. 16, 2020.



"For anyone that doubts the value of having CSM's in our formations, you only need to go without for a few months, and you'll be a believer," said Col. Michael Wagner, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. "The only one who's possibly more excited than I am to get strike seven on the ground is Sergeant Maj. Prickette, who's been holding down the fort as our operations sergeant major and brigade command sergeant major for the past couple of months."



Wagner went on to emphasize the importance of the NCO Corps.



"I never get tired of talking about our noncommissioned officer corps. It is the envy of most other armies, their professionalism, integrity, and their ability to exercise disciplined initiative in the absence of orders to accomplish the mission," added Wagner. "They're focused on the welfare of our Soldiers. They are the bedrock of the NCO creed and are what set our Army apart."



Kohunsky, whose distinguished career includes assignments with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Infantry Divisions, thanked his predecessor, his family viewing the ceremony live at home at Fort Bliss, Texas, along with those responsible for arranging the livestream.



During his brief remarks, Kohunsky spoke of what it meant to join the "Strike Hard" brigade and what assuming this responsibility means to him.



"Strike hard; what do those words mean? Those words mean a lot to me," said Kohunsky. "Especially as I join the ranks once again as an Iron Soldier serving America's tank division. Watching strike Soldiers work tirelessly in the Middle East and knowing that our nation called the Iron Brigade to serve alongside our coalition partners here in the region and that this brigade answered the call without fail means a lot. So, to all of those in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, know that I mean it when I say that I'm proud to serve alongside each and every one of you. As we face hardships and successes together both today and tomorrow."



Kohunsky takes responsibility for a brigade with a long and proud history.

First organized in 1942, 2-1 has seen combat in North Africa during World War II, where they served as an integral part of the force that defeated German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel's' Afrika Korps and served with distinction in Italy in places like Anzio and Monte Cassino. Most recently, the brigade saw action in the Middle East during Desert Storm and later during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Today, the "Strike Hard" brigade is deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve in the United States Central Command area of responsibility.