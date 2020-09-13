Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing members prepare F-4 static display

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Our Maintenance Squadron and Operations Group members — Master Sgt. Roy Garza, Tech. Sgt. Guillermo De La Cruz, Staff Sgts. Gabriel Gomez and Justin Sonan, Airman 1st Class Timothy Cardenas — volunteered their off-duty time to wash and paint the F-4 static display outside the 149th Fighter Wing's headquarters building. De La Cruz, who spearheads these projects, is the historical property custodian for all of the 149th's aircraft. He plans to paint the F-4 aircraft after washing it to better reflect the wing’s history, heritage and traditions.

