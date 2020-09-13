149th Fighter Wing members prepare F-4 static display

Our Maintenance Squadron and Operations Group members — Master Sgt. Roy Garza, Tech. Sgt. Guillermo De La Cruz, Staff Sgts. Gabriel Gomez and Justin Sonan, Airman 1st Class Timothy Cardenas — volunteered their off-duty time to wash and paint the F-4 static display outside the 149th Fighter Wing's headquarters building. De La Cruz, who spearheads these projects, is the historical property custodian for all of the 149th's aircraft. He plans to paint the F-4 aircraft after washing it to better reflect the wing’s history, heritage and traditions.

Date Taken: 09.13.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US