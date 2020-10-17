Williams takes command of the 155th Air Refueling Wing

Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | Col. John Williams, the incoming 155th Air Refueling Wing commander recounts the...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | Col. John Williams, the incoming 155th Air Refueling Wing commander recounts the history of the 155th Air Refueling Wing during a change of command ceremony Oct. 17, 2020, held on the parade grounds at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. The ceremony was used to welcome Williams, who assumed command of the 155th Air Refueling Wing from Hargens.(Nebraska National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. – Airmen of the 155th Air Refueling Wing gathered on the parade grounds of the Nebraska National Guard air base on a picture-perfect autumn afternoon to welcome their new commander during a change of command ceremony held Oct. 17.

Col. John Williams, previously the 155th Operations Group commander, succeeded Col. Robert Hargens as the new commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing during a ceremony conducted with numerous health protection measures in effect due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Wendy Johnson, Nebraska Air National Guard assistant adjutant general.

Johnson thanked Hargens, who had commanded the 850-person wing since 2017, for his outstanding leadership during this three-year tenure.

“Colonel Hargens has been, without a doubt, the right leader at the right time for the 155th Air Refueling Wing,” Johnson said. “His laser focus on readiness, underpinned by his convictions to the United States Air Force core values of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all we do, ensured the Wing has been able to successfully navigate the high operational tempo that characterizes the tenure of his command.”

For example, Johnson said, during Hargens tenure he was continually challenged with tough and changing circumstances. The wing successfully executed one of the largest deployments in its history, faced unprecedented flooding, and maintained readiness during a global pandemic, just to name a few.

“The convergence of historic federal deployment numbers, multiple higher headquarters inspections, major facility renovations and being called on to serve our state has been unprecedented,” Johnson said. “It’s a credit to Colonel Hargens’ ability to prioritize the right operations and critical training at the right times that the 155th has been successful in meeting the needs of both our nation and state.”

Hargens thanked the Airmen for their support during what has been an era of historically high operations in support of both the United States and the citizens of Nebraska.

“Throughout this time, we have had one focus – lethality and readiness in support of the National Defense strategy,” said Hargens, a native of Malcolm, Nebraska. “You have fought the good fight, you have guarded the good life, and you have empowered good Airmen in a way that few of us ever anticipated or probably thought was even possible.”

Ultimately, Hargens said, each and every member of the unit has fulfilled their oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States. “Not only have you fulfilled the oath that we all took the day we joined this Profession of Arms, you have passed freedom to the next generation. You are the best this nation has to offer and you have inspired hope for a better world,” he said. “You have paid the price for freedom that most people take for granted. You have not faltered and you have not failed.”

Looking to the future, Johnson said that Williams and the wing will undoubtedly face new sets of challenges. In particular, Johnson said, Williams assumes command in the face of looming strategic challenges facing the Air Force and our nation, which will required the 155th ARW to look for new, innovative ways to successfully fulfill its unique and multifaceted mission.

“He will need to reorient the Wing’s focus away from two decades of preparing and deploying in support of countering violent extremist organizations toward fighting against a near peer in highly contested environments,” Johnson said. “And, he will need to do this with urgency in a budget-constrained environment unlike what we have experienced in recent years.”

Fortunately, Johnson said, Williams – like Hargens – is the right leader at the right time to lead the 155th ARW forward. In particular, Johnson credited Williams’ ability to “think outside of the box to get the job done” will strengthen his ability to lead the wing through the changing demands.

“John’s strengths are in creative problem-solving and in thinking and acting for strategic effect,” Johnson said. “These are the skills that position him for success as he takes command.”

In assuming command, Williams said he felt the unit’s past history of tackling new and unexpected challenges and missions while building decades’ worth of experience in the aerial refueling mission will serve it well as it focuses on the future and the challenges that await.

“I humbly reaffirm that the 155th has developed into one of the most relevant operational units in the history of our nation, and I’m personally so very proud of what we’ve become,” said Williams, a native of Bellevue, Nebraska. “We do not know where our next challenge will come from, or what it will be…only that we will be tested. I am confident that your professionalism, ingenuity, and work-ethic will carry the day, and that your talent and dedication will continue to reinforce your relevancy to our state and nation.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m proud to be your commander,” he added, “and I look forward to working together to meet our next challenge, whatever it is, head on.”