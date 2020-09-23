IWTC Monterey Embodies Sailor Resiliency and Toughness

Courtesy Photo | 200923-N-N0484-0029 MONTEREY, Calif. (September 23, 2020) Cryptologic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200923-N-N0484-0029 MONTEREY, Calif. (September 23, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Jordan Burghoff, a staff member at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, speaks with Sailors during Resiliency Day onboard the Presidio of Monterey, California. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. – Recently, staff and students of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey participated in Resiliency Day at the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard onboard the Presidio of Monterey, California, which is home of the Defense Language Institute (DLI).



The sun was shining and Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer of IWTC Monterey, also presented awards to a group of Sailors for various accomplishments. Following command quarters, the staff and students divided into smaller groups across the Presidio of Monterey throughout the day to engage in several Resiliency Day activities and training.



Retired combat-decorated F-16 fighter pilot, Lt. Col. Rob “Waldo” Waldman, a renowned speaker and best-selling author made multiple presentations via live stream to the service members stationed at the Presidio of Monterey. He presented insights into managing change, peak performance, and resiliency.



Sailors were able to view the presentation from their preferred locations across the Presidio of Monterey, and then broke off into small, socially-distanced groups to listen to discussions facilitated by IWTC Monterey staff members. These discussions covered a variety of topics and Sailors were able to hear sea stories illustrating how members of their chain of command were able to deal with periods of adversity during their careers, and use these difficult times to grow personally and professionally.



Resilience has been a key topic in 2020 as Sailors across the fleet have been faced with austere measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These measures have been especially difficult for “A” school Sailors, like those at IWTC Monterey, who are recently adjusting to Navy life.



“We’ve had to really focus on teaching resilience, or to put it in the Navy’s terms, ‘Toughness’, to our new Sailors during these unprecedented times,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Sarah Sperling.



The event, which met specific COVD-19 mitigation requirements, also safely allowed some much-needed social interaction. Concluding the day’s activities, Sailors were released to conduct various small group teambuilding activities, such as hikes, beach runs, and physical fitness (PT) challenges, all taking place at various locations across the Monterey Peninsula.



Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Sara Schmitt, who both facilitated a small group discussion and participated in PT activities said, “There were several Sailors I am aware of that took action based on what they heard from the speakers, whether it was seeking help or changing some bad habits.”



“I really enjoyed the sea stories from the staff,” shared Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Samantha McEwen, a recent DLI graduate. “I also like the small-group PT. It was good to do activities with other Sailors in our division. It was also a hot day, so getting to spend time outside in PT gear was a plus.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



For more on Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/IWTCMonterey and http://www.monterey.army.mil/Service_Units/IWTC_Monterey.html, or find them on Facebook.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.