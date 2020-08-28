ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (Aug. 25, 2020) — Army Futures Command (AFC) is assessing commercial communications technologies that will be integrated in the next generation of command posts.



The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center — a component of AFC’s Combat Capabilities Development Command — is leading this effort during the Network Modernization Experiment 2020 (NetModX 20), which began last month and will run through Oct. 2 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.20.2020 16:42 Story ID: 381354 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army seeks to minimize command posts’ electronic signature, avoid detection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.