    Army seeks to minimize command posts’ electronic signature, avoid detection

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Story by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (Aug. 25, 2020) — Army Futures Command (AFC) is assessing commercial communications technologies that will be integrated in the next generation of command posts.

    The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center — a component of AFC’s Combat Capabilities Development Command — is leading this effort during the Network Modernization Experiment 2020 (NetModX 20), which began last month and will run through Oct. 2 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

