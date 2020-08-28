Army seeks to minimize command posts’ electronic signature, avoid detection

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (Aug. 25, 2020) — Army Futures Command (AFC) is assessing commercial communications technologies that will be integrated in the next generation of command posts.
The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center — a component of AFC’s Combat Capabilities Development Command — is leading this effort during the Network Modernization Experiment 2020 (NetModX 20), which began last month and will run through Oct. 2 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
